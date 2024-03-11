Warriors News:

"Just us missing him doesn't mean we have to go out there and lose."



JK isn't using Steph's absence as an excuse tonight pic.twitter.com/xR5FXhxRT4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2024

Steve Kerr explains wanting a defensive-oriented starting five to offset the spacing that was missing in Steph's absence pic.twitter.com/kKpmFAeQlh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2024

“This is a bad loss,” Klay Thompson said. “Not good.” Two wins in three days would’ve edged them near the eighth spot, within a half-game of a Dallas Mavericks team they face three more times, and only 1 1/2 games out of sixth. But the two losses — which drop them to 17-17 at home this season a year after they went 33-8 at Chase Center — planted them alone in 10th, behind the Los Angeles Lakers again, seated 3 1/2 games out of sixth with only 19 games left.

“People doubted whether I’d be able to play again,” Looney said. “So to be able to put together a streak like that was important to me. I take pride in being a tough guy, being there every night, being available.” Looney made a goal before the 2021-22 season to appear in all 82 games. Rick Celebrini, Golden State’s director of sports medicine and performance, tried to convince him to take a few days off when the calendar was at its most condensed, but Looney pushed through and talked his way onto the court. “I had a couple of games I was playing on one leg,” Looney said. “Rick was like, ‘I don’t know if you should go.’ But I’m right there. I’m about to make it. There were probably about six or seven games I probably shouldn’t have played.”

Best news the Warriors got today: Stephen Curry, per a very reliable source, walked into the facility in the noon hour wearing shoes - no boot to protect his right ankle. Did have crutches but was not using them. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 10, 2024

NBA News:

Sengun appeared to be in immediate distress, and he left the court in a wheelchair after several minutes on the baseline, with his hands covering his face. Speaking after the game, Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Sengun was undergoing X-rays and that the team would “know more shortly.” An MRI is scheduled for Monday, sources told Wojnarowski.

Night in. Night out. Luka Doncic sets NBA records.



Luka Doncic becomes the first player in NBA history to record 6-straight 30-point triple-doubles.



The Don really is magic. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySports pic.twitter.com/2TUQslf6pp — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) March 10, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

I’m not one to pretend that I know better than coaches who are in the NBA, as I am virtually someone writing and tweeting from my couch. *If* I had any say, however, I would’ve preferred to place more spacing on the floor to start the game — Klay Thompson as the starter in lieu of Brandin Podziemski, for example. Or, if the priority was to keep ball handlers on the floor, I much rather would’ve had Green be the starting center, put Wiggins and Thompson on the floor, and maximize spacing and pace. Instead, the problem of a lineup with Jackson-Davis, Green, and Kuminga reared its ugly head. Stagnant possessions that turned into isolations and post-ups were common in the first half. Without the spacing that Curry provided, the Warriors resorted to such possessions that failed to generate advantages.

Having said that, he will still have to miss at least the next two games, both of which are against the San Antonio Spurs. After that, the Warriors play two critical games: one against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and the other against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The Warriors trail both teams in the Western Conference standings by 1.5 games, making the timing of Curry’s return that much more significant for the following week to come.

