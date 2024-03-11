How to watch Warriors at Spurs

The Golden State Warriors begin a three-game road trip starting with Monday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in San Antonio and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Despite a promising start to their recent homestand, Golden State is now trending downwards after dropping their past two games in a row. On Saturday night, the Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 126-113, in a game they needed to win in order to stay competitive in the tight Western Conference standings race.

Updated West Standings ‼️



- OKC goes a full game up as the 1 seed for the first time this season

- Pelicans win, stand in 5th

- Lakers win, currently 9th



Because of the injury to superstar point guard Stephen Curry, head coach Steve Kerr had to go with yet another new starting lineup. His intentions this time around were to set the tone early with a high energy group of young players led by veterans Chris Paul and Draymond Green. Jonathan Kuminga, alongside rookies Branidin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, rounded out the rest of the lineup, however, the mix of young players and vets proved to be a strange fit as the group struggled to find a rhythm on both sides of the floor. The Warriors found themselves down by 19 points at halftime and failed to recover for the remainder of the game.

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors will be without Curry on Monday night as he continues his recovery from a sprained right ankle that he suffered last week. The team is 0-4 in games that Curry missed this season and 64-105 in regular season games without him since 2014. While he will miss tonight’s game, he is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Tuesday, suggesting that his return to action is likely to come sooner rather than later.

The Warriors say Stephen Curry (ankle) will be re-evaluated Tuesday … suggesting his current injury absence is likely to be short-term.



Tonight’s rematch against San Antonio will not be getting any easier as Spurs’ star Victor Wenbanyama returns from an ankle injury of his own. In just his first season, the seven-foot-four rookie is already a dominant force for San Antonio, leading them in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. His 3.4 blocks per game is by far the most in the NBA, with the next closest player being the Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler at 2.7.

Dealing with Wembanyama’s game-changing length will be a significant factor for tonight’s game. The Warriors have proven they could do it before in their win against the Spurs earlier this season but will now have to do it without Curry in the lineup. Golden State doesn’t have too many games left to spare if they want to avoid the play-in tournament in the West, so expect the team to come out with urgency and rise up to the challenge in this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson Davis

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins

How to watch Regular Season Game #64

Who: Golden State Warriors (33 - 30) at San Antonio Spurs (14 - 50)

When: Monday, March 11th, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)