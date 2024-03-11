Warriors depth leads the way in 112-102 victory over Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Two days after an upsetting home loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors received an opportunity to get back on track in a rematch against the worst team in the Western Conference. They averted disaster, pulling out a 112-102 victory.

Despite talented rookie Victor Wembanyama returning to the lineup, scoring 27 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, the Spurs were unable to pull off back-to-back wins against the Dubs. The Spurs relied heavily on some excellent three-point shooting in their win on Saturday, but they got a taste of their own medicine on Monday.

San Antonio led for the majority of the first half, but the Warriors finally hit their groove offensively in the third quarter. At one point, the Warriors had made more than half of their three-point attempts in the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr switched up his starting lineup, inserting Klay Thompson for Brandin Podziemski, and the move did seem to pay dividends. Chris Paul had a well-rounded game with an expanded role in Steph Curry’s absence, recording 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Thompson had 21 points of his own.

Podziemski did not take a step back off the bench either, he finished the game with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in a team-high 34 minutes. In fact, his +17 plus/minus was second only to another rookie, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a game-best +20 plus/minus in 26 minutes.

Now 34-30 on the season, the Warriors Texas road trip continues as they head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday.