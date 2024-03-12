Warriors News:

Trayce Jackson-Davis on his big-time poster tonight ️ pic.twitter.com/MRUxT92Rm5 — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2024

When two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks tried twice in the same possession to test Jackson-Davis at the rim last Wednesday, he was denied both times. Five days later, Wembanyama, favorite to win Rookie of the Year, paid for daring to defend Jackson-Davis at the rim. “They’re great players,” Jackson Davis said. “But at the end of the day you got to just take on that challenge and you got to accept it.” TJD is a fixture now. He is serving up spectacular highlights while also bringing the essentials required for the Warriors to thrive down the stretch.

Trailing 68-58 when Kerr called timeout with 10:09 left in the third quarter, Golden State went on an astonishing 28-4 run, taking an 86-72 lead with 3:23 left in the quarter and maintaining control to close out the Spurs. “The third-quarter defense, after that quick 8-0 start for them, we really turned up our defense,” Kerr said. “I don’t know what they shot in the in the second half, but we held them to 42. And the way that team had scored on us the other night and in the first half, that’s what it was going to take to win the game.”

"I don't expect him to play in Dallas."



Kerr gives an update on Steph's ankle injury pic.twitter.com/IE1qWBaOgC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

“Jamahl and his staff have done a tremendous job not only this season, but since we hired him back in 2021,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “His preparation, work ethic, ability to connect with the players, and passion he brings to the job every day brings positive results, both on the court and off. We are very happy to have Jamahl lead the Magic for years to come.” Mosley, 45, has overseen a Magic revival that has delivered the franchise’s young core to a 37-28 record and fifth place in the Eastern Conference thus far this season. The deal was completed by Mosley’s representative Bret Just of WME and Weltman on Monday night, sources said.

A video, taken by someone in the crowd, showed the fan saying, “You suck at your job.” During the exchange, Weaver said a few words with expletives before he asked security to remove the fan. The fan had been pestering Weaver in the build-up to what was captured on the video, according to sources briefed on the exchange. Weaver ignored the fan’s first pass and then, on the second one, said something along the lines of, “I don’t come to your work and harass you,” the sources said. The moment captured on video showed the fan’s third time provoking Weaver.

Otto Porter Jr. has announced his retirement:



"For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself,… pic.twitter.com/qlIdyvhsSp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2024

With Wembanyama back to anchor the Spurs’ defense, there was a need for the Warriors to scheme him away from half-court actions as much as possible, with a particular focus on Wembanyama’s base drop coverage. The first Paul-preferred action listed above — “Stack” pick-and-roll, or more popularly known as “Spain” pick-and-roll — is specifically designed to counter drop coverage. Paul calls for “Stack” by literally stacking his fists together. This triggers the typical ballscreen action, with the addition of a backscreen by Podziemski on Wembanyama, which allows Paul to come off the ballscreen and get to his elbow sweet spot.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr switched up his starting lineup, inserting Klay Thompson for Brandin Podziemski, and the move did seem to pay dividends. Chris Paul had a well-rounded game with an expanded role in Steph Curry’s absence, recording 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Thompson had 21 points of his own.

