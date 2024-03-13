Warriors News:

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/vWXsTh1wAw — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 12, 2024

Steph Curry is out for tomorrow’s game in Dallas, per Warriors. He has been cleared to resume on court activities and plan is for him to rejoin team for practice in LA on Friday. Sounds like a possibility he returns on Saturday at Lakers. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2024

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, while promoting his second children’s book, I Am Extraordinary, aimed at inspiring kids to embrace their uniqueness, Curry was asked by CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan if he’d ever consider a career in politics, specifically running for president, after his playing days are over. “Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then – I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

Kerr, who has witnessed plenty of roster subplots at the helm of the Warriors over the years, recognizes it’s comportment like Looney’s that embodies what the game is all about. It’s also what separates a losing team from a winning team. “It’s really what it’s all about when you see the players cheering for each other and looking after each other,” Kerr added. “It’s one of the things I love about this group. I really see them constantly doing that, supporting one another. That’s crucial if you want to have a winning team.”

That came at the NBA All-Star Weekend when Smith sat courtside for the Stephen Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-point battle, a dramatic showcase for the synergy between the WNBA and the NBA. “You can’t ask for a better example to educate people as to how we want this to feel,” Smith said. “They’re both powerful. They’re both stars on their own. Yet, there’s an alliance there, a respect. That’s how I want our fandom to feel. “We’re in position to harness the power of the Warriors, but also build something uniquely our own.”

The Clippers said Leonard was suffering from thoracic spasms. According to a source, Leonard went home to rest rather than sit in discomfort at the arena. Coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard has been dealing with the issue for a couple of days and that the team did not know whether its franchise star would be able to suit up against Minnesota. After Leonard departed, the Clippers blew a 22-point lead and lost 118-100 to the Wolves. “Wasn’t sure if he was going to go this morning,” Lue said after the game. “But he came to shootaround, got some treatment, did what he had to do and tried to get on the court and played today. It just didn’t loosen up for him.”

Speaking before Saturday’s matinee, coach Billy Donovan said Ball, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since January 2022, has begun sprinting and cutting and jumping. Ball has undergone three knee procedures during his absence, including his latest, a cartilage transplant. “Some of the workouts have been really, really positive and he has progressed,” Donovan said. “He has responded well. Some of the things that medical guys have shown me is he looks good moving. I’m just really happy for him personally for his progress. He has worked hard to put himself in this position. And hopefully, he can continue to progress.”

The Warriors’ offense without Curry is always going to be an adventure — but it doesn’t mean they should be completely inept without him. A slight change in approach, tailored to the personnel available, was all the Warriors needed to muster an offensive attack that should’ve been enough to overcome a bottom-tier team. That change in approach came in the form of a healthy balance — that of sticking to their identity of ball/player movement and incorporating ballscreen action for a pick-and-roll maestro.

