How to watch Warriors at Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors continue their Texas road trip with Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in Dallas and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs at home over the weekend, the Warriors exacted their revenge by beating them on the road on Monday night, 112-102. Despite a lethargic start to the game, Golden State mustered enough energy to respond with a big third quarter, outscoring San Antonio 32-18.

However, the Spurs did not go down without a fight. Leading Rookie of the Year candidate, Victor Wembanyama, finished the game with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks and was a dominant force down the stretch. While he single-handily led the comeback for the Spurs in the fourth quarter, his efforts came to a screeching halt as Warriors’ center Trayce Jackson-Davis threw down the gauntlet on his fellow rookie with this posterizing slam dunk.

The highlight play sapped all of San Antonio’s momentum, allowing Golden State to comfortably close out the game for their 17th road victory of the season. Jackson-Davis finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double and led the Warriors with a team-high plus-minus of plus-20.

CP3 says TJD's ability to throw down lobs brings a new "dimension" to the team pic.twitter.com/I9jooqC8iy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Dallas brings a three-game winning streak into tonight’s game, largely thanks to the excellence stemming from their superstar point guard, Luka Doncic. He’s been tearing up the league as of late, recording seven consecutive triple-doubles, six of which have been with 30 points or more.

It’s safe to say, Golden State will be heavily focused on stopping Doncic tonight who dominated the Warriors for 39 points during their lone matchup earlier this season. Although Draymond Green was still suspended at the time, their problems from that game remain as the lack of quality point of attack defense allows Doncic the freedom to either score at will or find open teammates against a Golden State defense constantly forced to make help rotations.

In addition to that, the Warriors will continue to be without their own superstar point guard in Steph Curry. While he remains out due to an ankle sprain suffered last week, the rest of the team’s injury report is clean with all players available for tonight’s game.

It’s a clear injury report for the Warriors besides Steph Curry tomorrow night in Dallas. Everyone else available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2024

Golden State will need all the help they can get because this matchup against Dallas will have a huge impact on the Western Conference standings. The Warriors currently trail the Mavs by 2.5 games for the 8th seed in the West, and tonight will be the first of three remaining matchups between these two teams this season. A win would go a long way to ensuring Golden State moves up the standings, so hopefully their performance tonight reflects this same sense of urgency.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford

How to watch Regular Season Game #65

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 - 30) at Dallas Mavericks (37 - 28)

When: Wednesday, March 13th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)