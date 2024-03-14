Today is a special day, and not just for fans of math and/or pi(e). It’s the birthday of someone who has, quite literally, changed the lives of all of us who watch this silly sport. Yes, it’s Steph Curry’s 36th birthday.

Happy birthday, Steph.

Celebrating Him today pic.twitter.com/8awC5cndKe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2024

It’s customary to give gifts to those celebrating their birthday, but to pay homage to the man who changed (ruined?) the game, I’m going to change (ruin?) the game of birthdays. Instead of giving Curry a gift, I’m going to suggest that he give us one.

Come back, Steph. Please. Pretty please. You owe us a birthday present. Or something.

Curry’s return does appear to be around the corner, with the Dubs optimistic that he’ll return for their next game, which is Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s good, because the Warriors have been fairly helpless in his absence: since he sprained his ankle with four minutes remaining against the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors managed to fall apart in that contest, lose at home to a putrid (and Victor Wembanyama-less) San Antonio Spurs squad, beat the Spurs, and lose to the Dallas Mavericks.

It hasn’t been pretty, and the run they seemed poised to go on has fallen by the wayside ... though coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic.

But while we all want Curry to return, I suppose we can put our selfish desires aside and simply celebrate the man.

Steph acting goofy on his 36th birthday



[ via @ayeshacurry IG] pic.twitter.com/ms5aNGhMnL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2024

Birthdays are always worth celebrating, but in the case of Curry it’s also a time to marvel at not just what he’s done, but how he’s sustained it through an age where NBA players were long assumed to be limping towards the finish line. Curry is averaging 26.9 points per game ... if he can hold that mark, it will be just the fifth time in NBA history that a player has averaged 26 points per game in their age-35 or older season, joining LeBron James (twice), Kevin Durant (also this year), and Alex English.

He spent a decade-plus setting a new bar for what jump shooters can do on the court ... and now he — along with James and Durant — is helping to set the bar for what NBA players can do deep into their 30s.

It’s nothing short of remarkable.

So happy birthday, Steph. Enjoy the heck out of it.

And then seriously, please come back, we need you.