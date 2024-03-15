Warriors News:

Kuminga wants to play for Kerr, the same coach who at times benched him in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Kuminga also wants to join Golden State’s four-ring club – Curry, Green and Thompson – as 21st century franchise greats. “When I look at those three people – Steph and Klay and Draymond – and I look at their pictures in the practice facility every day, I’m like, ‘This is where I want to be.’ I want to be right there.” Kuminga said. “I want to play here my whole life. “You don’t choose and control where you want to be, but that’s the goal. That’s where I want to be. I want my name hanging next to those guys one day. And, you know, anywhere you get drafted, you always have love for the places you get drafted. And, obviously, I got drafted here. The people are great. They always take care of me. They’re always helping me grow as a person.”

Speaking at a pregame press conference before the Warriors’ 109-99 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, Kidd was asked what he thought of Paul potentially passing him on the all-time list, with the NBA Hall of Famer praising Paul’s playing ability and influence on younger players. “There’s no better person to pass it,” Kidd said. “He’s had an incredible, Hall of Fame career… When you talk about the point guard position, he’s the blueprint of success. He’s going to go down as one of the best to run a team. “I think a lot of younger players look up to him. He’s a competitive guy, he has a big heart, loves the competition. He’s not afraid. No better person to pass me in assists.”

They still have massive lapses, failing to finish games — they are 18-20 in 38 clutch games, tied for second-most in the league — and struggling to compete with the top teams, most recently being blown out by 52 points against the Celtics. Golden State plays 10 of their final 17 games on the road, which might be a blessing in disguise. The Warriors are 17-13 away from Chase Center — a massive improvement over their 11-30 road record last season, fourth-worst in the NBA. Helping the Warriors is the 10th easiest remaining schedule in the league — and second-easiest among West contenders currently in the play-in race. - Kendra Andrews

Mostly, though, Vereen talked about his oft-misunderstood job. For the Warriors, the title of player development coach ought to be highlighted and underlined twice. It’s the job of assistants like Vereen to get the youngest players up to speed for a championship-or-bust organization that can’t afford to wait. “I’m there to give them the kick in the ass when they need it, but I’m also there to give them the hug,” he said. “You can do both with passion, and players respect that.”

The Pelicans are weird. Even with more time together, the starry trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum is minus-nine in 658 minutes. The spacing can get clunky. The coaching staff never seems entirely sure about which center — Larry Nance Jr. or Jonas Valanciunas — fits better with certain core lineup combinations, or how much (if at all) to shift Williamson to center. There is a gray area between versatility and confusion; the Pelicans live there. But something real is happening. You don’t win on the road and pile up a top-five scoring margin over 65 games by accident. In some of those wins against bad and injury-ravaged teams, the Pelicans rampaged to huge first-quarter leads — icy statements of supremacy: We are better than you, and we don’t have time for this.

Ben Simmons has had back surgery for the second time in three years, with he and the Brooklyn Nets hoping this procedure will provide the relief he needs to complete a full season. The Nets said Simmons had a microscopic partial discectomy on Thursday to alleviate the pinched nerve in his lower back. The surgery was performed at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season. He has played in just 57 games since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia during the 2021-22 season.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign F/C Kai Jones on a 10-day contract Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones, the 19th pick in 2021 NBA Draft, returns to the league after being released by Charlotte in October. High-upside flier for 76ers in the 6-foot-11 athlete. pic.twitter.com/J7cSksigMV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 14, 2024

We shouldn’t turn our eyes too far from the present, but it’s always fun to look towards the future. So I want to address something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately: what will next year’s starting five be? It’s a compelling question in part because the Warriors — 65 games into the season — haven’t really answered it for this year. Kerr has started 11 different players this year, with eight of those players having double-digit starts (a figure that could easily be 10 by year’s end). Gary Payton II is the only rotation player who has yet to start this year, and the bulk of the starting lineup alterations have been due to play rather than injury. I have no clue who will start Saturday when the Dubs face the Los Angeles Lakers, which makes it all the more fun — and, admittedly, fruitless — to try and guess who will start in October. But let’s at least look at the candidates.

The Golden State Warriors appear close to welcoming superstar guard Steph Curry back to the lineup. While the face of the franchise has been out for the past three games since suffering an ankle injury, Curry recently participated in a scrimmage with the franchise’s G-League affiliate. In a press conference with reporters following the Dubs loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday night, head coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism that Curry will be available on Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Lakers. “Only that he practiced and that everything went well,” Kerr said. “He’ll meet us in LA on Friday, practice there, and see if he’s ready for Saturday... We’re hoping to get Steph back for Saturday.”

The greatest shooter the game has ever seen.



Celebrate SC30's birthday with 30 minutes of 30-footers ☔️ pic.twitter.com/K0dETN4oyF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 15, 2024

