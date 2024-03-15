Western Conference standings check-in, mid-March edition

Throughout the year, I’ve been periodically keeping tabs on where the Golden State Warriors stand in the Western Conference playoff race; and, just as crucially, where their opponents stand.

The Dubs have slowly been improving in most iterations of this exercise but, not surprisingly, they haven’t shown much improvement over the last standings check-in, which occurred during the All-Star break.

But with Steph Curry primed to return — and a fairly easy schedule ahead of them — there’s still a good opportunity for the Dubs to make a run. While we wait for them to do that, let’s look at the standings in the Western Conference: the six teams currently holding playoff spots, the four teams currently in line for the play-in tournament, and the five teams that are already turning their attention towards the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a reminder, these are the actual standings, not subjective power rankings. And all the net ratings are adjusted for garbage time, courtesy of the fine folks at Cleaning The Glass.

The playoff teams

1. Oklahoma City Thunder — 46-20 record, +7.9 net rating (2nd in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Thunder: 1-3

Games remaining vs. Thunder: 0

I’m still hopeful that we get to see these teams match up in the playoffs; they just create all kinds of fun when they square off. But if we don’t, we’ll have to wait until next year.

2. Denver Nuggets — 46-20 record, +5.2 net rating (5th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Nuggets: 0-4

Games remaining vs. Nuggets: 0

And here they come. The Nuggets, defending NBA champions, have been playing the long game all year, hiding behind the young, upstart teams, and waiting for the right time to rocket to the front. Now they’re taking off, and look poised to claim the top seed before entering the playoffs, where — barring injury — they’ll be favorites to win the West.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves — 45-21 record, +7.5 net rating (3rd in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Wolves: 0-2

Games remaining vs. Wolves: 1

The Dubs kick off a five-game road trip next Sunday with a trip to Minnesota, in a huge game that could have critical standing implications for both teams ... and maybe be a preview of what we’ll see in the playoffs. Unfortunately the Wolves are reeling after All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns underwent knee surgery.

4. LA Clippers — 42-23 record, +5.6 net rating (4th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Clippers: 1-3

Games remaining vs. Clippers: 0

For a while the Clippers looked poised to take off and rule the West, and then they stumbled. They’ve played .500 basketball over their last 16 games, and recently lost Russell Westbrook to a fractured hand, though he’s hoping to return for the playoffs.

5. New Orleans Pelicans — 39-26 record, +4.7 net rating (6th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Pelicans: 1-1

Games remaining vs. Pelicans: 1

The Pelicans have all the potential in the world, and now it’s starting to click, as they’re rising up the standings and the net rating calculations. The Warriors have played the Pels to extremes this year, with one of their best wins and one of their worst losses coming against NOLA. They play again in the penultimate game of the regular season, which could be huge for both sides.

6. Sacramento Kings — 38-27 record, 0.0 net rating (18th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Kings: 2-2

Games remaining vs. Kings: 0

Just an odd team all around. The Kings have been a roller coaster, but have stayed comfortably above .500 all year ... despite being a below-average team in net rating. I think it’s safe to say that the Dubs — and Draymond Green in particular — would relish an opportunity to play Sacramento in the postseason.

The play-in teams

7. Phoenix Suns — 38-28 record, +3.1 net rating (10th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Suns: 1-3

Games remaining vs. Suns: 0

The Warriors probably aren’t happy to be in the play-in tournament right now, but I can guarantee you that the Suns — after building a three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal — are just as disappointed.

8. Dallas Mavericks — 38-29 record, +2.0 net rating (12th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Mavs: 0-2

Games remaining vs. Mavs: 2

Probably in the minority here, but I remain thoroughly unconvinced by Dallas. The Dubs play them twice in the first week of April, though ... hopefully they can make me look smart.

9. Los Angeles Lakers — 36-31 record, +0.7 net rating (17th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Lakers: 1-1

Games remaining vs. Lakers: 2

It’s felt for a while like the Warriors and Lakers are destined for the final two play-in tournament slots, which would set up one hell of a play-in game. I doubt the league would be too happy though, knowing that either Curry or LeBron James will only play one postseason game.

And hey, these teams play tomorrow!

10. Golden State Warriors — 34-31 record, +1.2 net rating (15th in the NBA)

Games ahead of the last team out: 3.5

Games out of the playoffs: 4

A run could still see the Warriors vault their way into the playoffs without needing the mini-tournament to get there. But they’re running out of time ... and have to leapfrog quite a few teams.

The lottery teams

11. Houston Rockets — 31-35 record, +1.3 net rating (14th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Rockets: 2-0

Games remaining vs. Rockets: 1

Watch out for Houston next year. They could be very good! Until then, the Dubs will try and use them for an April win after the Rockets have likely turned the page to next year.

12. Utah Jazz — 28-37 record, -4.0 net rating (24th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Jazz: 2-0

Games remaining vs. Jazz: 2

The Dubs play two of their final five games against the Jazz, including their last regular season game on April 14. This is a very good thing.

13. Memphis Grizzlies — 23-44 record, -6.2 net rating (25th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Grizzlies: 1-1

Games remaining vs. Grizzlies: 1

Memphis is certainly a team that should be back in the hunt next year, but until then, the Dubs get a chance for what should hopefully be an easy win against a very depleted team next week.

14. Portland Trail Blazers — 19-47 record, -9.2 net rating (28th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Blazers: 3-0

Games remaining vs. Blazers: 1

Another game that, in theory, should be easy for the Dubs. Sensing a theme?

15. San Antonio Spurs — 14-52 record, -7.2 net rating (26th in the NBA)

Warriors record vs. Spurs: 2-1

Games remaining vs. Spurs: 1

The only team in the West that has been eliminated is a team the Warriors just lost to. At home. With that team absent their best player.

Lovely. Do better on March 31, Dubs.