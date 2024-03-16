How to watch Warriors at Lakers

The Golden State Warriors end their week-long road trip with a visit to Southern California as they gear up for a primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on ABC.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State is now 1-1 on this current road trip after Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks ended in a 109-99 defeat. Despite entering the game undermanned, the Warriors competed hard, particularly on the defensive end where they held Mavs’ superstar Luka Doncic relatively in check. Although they were able to end Doncic’s streak of eight consecutive triple-doubles by holding him to a modest 21 points, nine assists, and three rebounds; the Warriors’ own lack of offensive firepower – save for Jonathan Kuminga’s 27-point outing — ultimately led to their downfall as they could not keep up with Dallas down the stretch.

The loss brings them to 0-2 in their season series against the Mavericks. While this is significant for their place in the West standings moving forward, head coach Steve Kerr isn’t too concerned about that as he believes the team is still capable of going on a big run.

"I still have no doubt that this team can get on a great run."



Kerr isn't concerned with the Dubs' current slot in the standings pic.twitter.com/jXkCtQnBfg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

In the lead-up to tonight’s game, all eyes will be on Golden State for the potential return of their starting point guard, Stephen Curry. He is currently listed as questionable as he deals with an ankle sprain which sidelined him for the past three games. Having said that, he is trending in the right direction, even going as far as to say that he plans on being available for Saturday’s game.

"That's the plan."



Steph Curry on making his return tomorrow vs. the Lakers pic.twitter.com/70SJMtvw3R — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2024

Curry’s potential comeback couldn’t be timelier as the Warriors brace themselves for a crucial showdown against their SoCal rivals. The NBA is entering the closing stretch of the season, meaning every game matters as both these teams continue jostling between the 9th and 10th seeds in the standings. With the season series tied at 1-1 and Golden State currently trailing the Lakers by one game, tonight’s matchup represents a great opportunity for them to close this gap and potentially tip the scales in their favor as the season draws closer to an end.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis

How to watch Regular Season Game #66

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 - 31) at Los Angeles Lakers (36 - 31)

When: Saturday, March 16th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)