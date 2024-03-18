Warriors News:

Klay details how his talk with Kerr helped him stop chasing "past greatness" and instead appreciate what he can do now pic.twitter.com/hVyFaMoxcP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2024

In speaking to reporters after the game, Thompson was asked about the young forward’s big game and his effort defending Lakers superstar LeBron James. “Jonathan’s been incredible for us,” Thompsons said. “He might be the best athlete in the NBA, just his ability to rise up and his combination of speed. He’s the future of the franchise and we need him to go where we want to go this season.”

So this was Kerr giving hints on the way he is leaning for higher-stakes games, and several other people in the organization said to expect a slightly tightened rotation during the stretch run. Assuming health, that means a starting lineup of Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Wiggins, Kuminga and Green and a three-man higher-usage bench of Thompson, Chris Paul and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Payton will be peppered into the mix. Moody remains an option but is again being edged out. Looney is sitting on the outside unless foul trouble or injury dictate his inclusion. “It is tough,” Curry said. “Loon, Moses, Dario, probably in that order — especially Loon and Moses — there’s probably going to be times where they’re going to be needed. They’ll be ready. That’s the challenge they face. But this time of year, building an identity of how we want to play, that (tightened rotation is) huge.”

While the overturned 3 helped his team, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he would just as soon lived without the ruling. “I also don’t like the rule that you can go back and look at an out of bounds, or LeBron’s 3,” Kerr said. “That seems to happen once or twice a year. I’d love to see that rule go away. I think we’re trying so hard to get everything just right, at the expense of the flow. I mean, who cares if a guy’s foot is half an inch on the line? Is that worth going back 45 seconds and changing everything, with the unintended consequences? It’s not my favorite rule, for sure.”

Steph says everything went "as expected" with his ankle after missing the previous three games pic.twitter.com/CfS1TaJzy9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2024

Davis was hurt in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against Golden State after he was inadvertently hit in the face by Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis while scoring on a layup. He continued to play for the next few minutes but eventually left the game and did not return. A source familiar with Davis’ injury told ESPN the Lakers big man began to feel improvement Saturday night and continued to improve Sunday.

Wemby put together a HISTORIC performance in the Spurs overtime win against the Nets!



33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 7 BLK | 14-26 FG



Victor Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting 50% FG in a game pic.twitter.com/W5rtw2RvDT — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2024

KYRIE CALLS GAME



WOW. pic.twitter.com/50O3mn0vrG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2024

While it’s true that Green may have a bigger piece of the pie when it comes to the number of assists he generates whenever he’s on the floor — he’s second on the team in assist percentage (29%) behind Chris Paul (33.8), while Curry is behind Green (24%) — assists are just one part of the equation when it comes to what playmaking and shot creation truly are. To be an elite playmaker in the NBA requires several factors, but perhaps the most important one is not only being able to create an advantage — it also requires being a walking (or running, in this instance), talking, and breathing manifestation of an advantage. Nothing else best captures what Curry has been for the past decade than the description above, and it’s a testament to how a system that has unlocked what he does best on offense has also been fueled by his all-time-great talent and skill.

The Warriors quickly took control of the game once Steph heated up, and led for nearly the entire second half. James managed to keep things close in the fourth quarter, pulling within four points in the final few minutes. However, any momentum for either team was destroyed by a comical video review and shot clock malfunction that made the final two minutes of regulation take more than 20 minutes in real time.

