How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks

The Golden State Warriors will host the New York Knicks at the Chase Center on Monday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors capped off their road trip with a big 128-121 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Stephen Curry played his first game back from an ankle sprain he suffered more than a week ago. While he started the night off a bit rusty – zero points in his first quarter of action – the Warriors’ starting point guard inevitably made his presence felt, finishing the night with a team-high 31 points. More importantly, Curry revealed that as far as his ankle was concerned, he felt fine as everything went just as he expected.

Steph says everything went "as expected" with his ankle after missing the previous three games pic.twitter.com/CfS1TaJzy9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Curry’s fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, also had himself a big night. Thompson was second on the team with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He also went 5-of-10 shooting from the three-point line as he continues to thrive in his new role coming off the Warriors’ bench.

"I think early on, he was too worried about how people [were] judging him. And now he don't care ... I think it shows incredible maturity."



Draymond on Klay flourishing in his bench role pic.twitter.com/HWsnMDGl9H — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Golden State hopes to keep their momentum going but will have to do so by defeating a gritty Knicks team at home. This might be easier said than done, however, as the Warriors have been incredibly average at the Chase Center this season with a record of 17-17 — the worst home record among all of the playoff-contending teams in the West.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 18-14 on the road and are currently 2-0 on their current road trip. They have an overall record of 40-27 this season and sit comfortably as the fourth seed in the East.

Having said that, the Warriors have been a new team since the start of February. They have 15 wins during that span – tied for the second-most in the NBA. It’s been a great stretch for Golden State as they continue to ascend up the Western Conference standings, now ranking just ahead of the Lakers for the ninth seed. With just 16 games left in the regular season, the Warriors have their sights set on the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Sacramento Kings, trailing each of them by just three games.

Updated bottom of the West bracket after an eventful afternoon. Suns lose in Milwaukee, Mavericks beat the Nuggets on a lefty Kyrie runner at the buzzer. Warriors and Lakers three back of both + Kings. GSW doesn't have tiebreaker against any of the three. pic.twitter.com/NWWKk8TJlY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein

How to watch Regular Season Game #67

Who: Golden State Warriors (35 - 31) vs. New York Knicks (40 - 27)

When: Monday, March 18th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)