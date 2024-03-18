Warriors vs. Knicks injury report: full squad!

The Golden State Warriors are looking to build on their strong and important Saturday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers. And while today’s opponent, the Eastern Conference’s New York Knicks, is not a team that the Dubs are fighting against in the standings, they’re a pesky squad and a win would be very, very important.

Tonight we’ll see if the Dubs can get it done. Thankfully they’re the significantly healthier of the two teams. Here’s the complete injury report for both sides.

Warriors

Nobody! It’s another full squad game for the Dubs, who don’t have an injury, illness, or personal absence to note ... at least as of the time of this writing.

Knicks

Out — Julius Randle (dislocated right shoulder)

Randle hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder nearly two months ago. Losing the three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection is a big blow to the Knicks, though you wouldn’t know it if you watched their last three games, which they won by a combined 46 points.

Out — OG Anunoby (right elbow injury management)

Anunoby was one of the biggest names traded this season, but he suffered a serious injury shortly after joining the Knicks. He recently returned to action after missing 18 straight games — his return coincided with those three recent impressive wins. But he’ll get tonight off to manage the injury.

Out — Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery)

Robinson only played in 21 games this year before suffering a season-ending injury. Here’s hoping he bounces back next year.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!