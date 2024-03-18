Warriors falter at home against Knicks

The Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks 119-112 on Monday night. Coming off a solid road victory against the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, the Dubs continues showcasing far more hallmarks of a mediocre team than one that will make a championship run and reach its full potential.

Perhaps a letdown is to be expected following the motivation that comes from facing LeBron James, but the Knicks entered the day with 40 wins on the season. Despite every rightful crack at James Dolan and the franchise’s ineptitude, so far this season, the Knicks have been the more consistent and formidable foe. The Dubs didn’t seem to treat them with that respect (perhaps because Julius Randle and OG Anunoby were sidelined) and paid the price.

The Knicks took the lead early in the first quarter and maintained the offensive firepower to keep the Warriors at bay for the next quarters. Jalen Brunson led the way with a game-high 34 points, but Miles McBride was a key contributor as well, scoring 29 points in 47 minutes of action. Josh Hart played the entire game and recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Warriors starting lineup, on the other hand, was far less productive. Steph Curry scored 27 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, but Jonathan Kuminga was the only starter to reach double-figures in any statistical category. Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and Trayce Jackson-Davis were all productive off the bench, but it was not enough to compensate for the team’s slow start.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors finally buckled down defensively and held the Knicks to just 20 points. However, Golden State’s own scoring woes returned, keeping them from taking advantage. Now 35-32 on the season the Warriors will have one day off before hosting the Grizzlies on Wednesday.