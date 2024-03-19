Poor habits plague the Warriors in loss against the Knicks

It feels like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are fated to play a game of hot potato with the 10th and 9th seeds this season.

After beating the Lakers two nights ago to climb back up to 9th, they have fallen back to 10th after losing to the New York Knicks at home, while the Lakers took care of business by blowing out the Atlanta Hawks — not exactly the sequence of events they were hoping for upon returning home.

It also makes the possibility of them climbing up to the 7th/8th play-in bracket much murkier. They are three games behind the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns; their only hope of climbing the standings rests on a combination of luck being on their side and taking matters into their own hands.

At this point, the Warriors shouldn’t worry about everything else going around them and focus on what they can control. But as this game against the Knicks showed everyone, even that is looking like a tough proposition for a team that hasn’t felt like they’ve been in control for most of the season.

Starting games out strong and establishing concepts on both ends of the floor are always key to winning games; some of the Warriors’ losses this season have involved a glaring absence such. The Knicks’ defense did an excellent job taking away what the Warriors wanted to do on offense: jumping passing lanes, picking the correct coverages and executing them near flawlessly, screen navigation, and running shooters off the line.

Their counterparts did the exact opposite: coverages that were picked apart by Jalen Brunson, breakdowns at the point of attack that led to breakdowns on the backline, late closeouts, and being beat on cuts and slips. The Warriors couldn’t afford to have nights of poor execution and lack of attention to detail — which is exactly what happened tonight.

After the game, Steve Kerr emphasized the part about being beat on backcuts, which typically happens because of a certain ball-watching habit. Proper off-ball fundamentals on defense involves the concept of seeing both the ball and your own defensive assignment — doing so by keeping one’s head on a swivel and shifting one’s gaze constantly between the on-ball action and the person being guarded.

A second or two of lingering on one end of the spectrum can be detrimental. Spending too much time looking at your man takes you out of the play completely and doesn’t allow you to help on any breakdown that may occur up front. On the other hand, a prolonged gaze toward the ball runs the risk of completely losing sight of your man, who may have already relocated somewhere else by the time you become aware.

This is what happened to Steph Curry on two occasions against the Knicks. Here’s the first instance:

On a 5-out set initiated with “Pistol” action, Curry watches the ball for a bit too long and fails to swing his head back on time to keep tabs on Deuce McBride, who times his cut with the “shake” or lift by Donte DiVincenzo — compounded by no one being on the backline (due to initial action causing Trayce Jackson-Davis to lift up) to act as the last line of defense.

The second instance:

McBride doesn’t directly score on the backcut above. But it forces Gary Payton II to have to help off his man to stop what would’ve been an easy layup. As a result, the kickout to the corner is open and Brunson drills the three.

Not every breakdown on defense was as egregious as the ones above. But each one of them were equally damaging.

For instance: a failure to contain actions up front involving the ball is almost always the culprit behind what happens behind it. The Warriors are notoriously known for their overhelping habit. Some of it is due to outright unnecessary risks and gambles, while others are due to a breakdown at the point of attack that results in clean driving lanes and open rolling lanes.

When those happen, backline defenders are compelled to step up and help, which then requires a chain reaction of help rotations that becomes moot if the execution behind it is below near perfect. A perfect example of this concept occurred here:

You can argue about the coverage choice on the screen by McBride on Wiggins — whether Chris Paul needed to switch, or if the Warriors were justified with having Wiggins stay home to lock and trail against Bojan Bogdanović — but it shows how much the Warriors have faith in Wiggins to get over the screens and chase the shooter.

That faith is misplaced in this instance, which results in Wiggins trailing far behind on the dribble-handoff action for Bogdanović. Jackson-Davis is then forced to step up higher to cover Bogdanović, resulting in the roll being open. According to conventional help rules in the NBA, the roll must then be “tagged” by the low man — Paul in this instance. The corner man is left open as a result, which means that someone must “peel off” (peel switch) toward the corner to cover the man left open.

This is what I meant by saying that help rotations behind the front action mustn’t be anywhere below near perfect. Both Wiggins and Paul are placed in a precarious position — Paul has no choice but to tag, while Wiggins’ job is to recover quickly to close out on McBride. But that’s easier said than done.

Other instances of blown coverages and shoddy execution weren’t as nuanced and were simple failures of crossing t’s and dotting i’s:

It’s inexcusable for Klay Thompson here to be nonchalant on his switch toward McBride. He needed to be much closer and higher to take away space, but he gives McBride too much space instead and coughs up an open rhythm three.

Another Thompson boo-boo:

To say the least, biting on a pump fake from beyond the arc by Josh Hart — a career 34.5% three-point shooter and shooting a career-low 31.8% this season — isn’t ideal.

That isn’t to say that the Warriors weren’t capable of playing defense. But it required focus, an uptick in energy, and pristine execution, which were more the exception tonight instead of the norm.

It’s no coincidence that they went on a 10-0 run in the late stages of the first half by upping their intensity on defense:

(The one above was sparked by Brandin Podziemski helping off of Hart to cover Brunson’s drive at the “nail,” resulting in a turnover when Brunson is forced to pass out to Hart. Jonathan Kuminga jumps the passing lane and forces the turnover, which leads to a bucket on the other end.)

But the Warriors’ failed to maintain the energy and fell back into old habits. Their on-court inconsistency has been the story of the season — and is a perfect reflection of their general inconsistency this season.