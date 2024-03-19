Warriors News:

"We weren't good enough. It's that simple."



“A week or two ago, sixth seed was the motivation,” Curry said. “Now I could care less about where we’re at. The consistency of how we’re playing, that’s the most important thing. Because honestly, who cares what seed you are? If you play like we did tonight — six, seven, eight, nine, 10 — whatever it is, doesn’t matter. You’re not getting very far.”

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry, as he usually does, casually scanned the box score as he was giving a long answer about a specific part of Saturday’s big win over the Lakers, then spied a number that had almost nothing to do with his point but made him stop and smile. And exclaim. “Only 18 free throws!” Curry said mock incredulously about the Lakers’ total count. “Yeah!”

“I want it to be all the time, I don’t want it to feel like a pat on the head, ‘yay women,’ no. And I feel like I’m in a good supported area with a lot of women around me,” said the NBC Sports Bay Area reporter. “There’s a lot of work to do in our society when it comes to equity and equality for women whether we’re talking about equal pay or healthcare,” said Robinson. “If anything, I hope that today shines a light on the value of women.” Shining a light on Monday, but also paving a way for future generations.

LeBron and @jj_redick's teaser talked about the most common "BOB" (or BLOB) action in the NBA: the pick-the-picker or screen-the-screener set.



So I decided to use the Warriors' favorite pick-the-picker set ("Rub") to demonstrate what they were talking about.



James’ force and urgency were on display during the 29 minutes he played in the Lakers’ 136-105 blowout win on Monday. The victory improved the Lakers to 37-32 and allowed them to reclaim the No. 9 seed after the Golden State Warriors (35-32) lost to the New York Knicks earlier in the evening. James finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists on 10-of-14 shooting, mashing the Hawks in the paint and mixing in a couple of stepback 3s. He was engaged and energized, and it rubbed off on his teammates.

Starting games out strong and establishing concepts on both ends of the floor are always key to winning games; some of the Warriors’ losses this season have involved a glaring absence such. The Knicks’ defense did an excellent job taking away what the Warriors wanted to do on offense: jumping passing lanes, picking the correct coverages and executing them near flawlessly, screen navigation, and running shooters off the line. Their counterparts did the exact opposite: coverages that were picked apart by Jalen Brunson, breakdowns at the point of attack that led to breakdowns on the backline, late closeouts, and being beat on cuts and slips. The Warriors couldn’t afford to have nights of poor execution and lack of attention to detail — which is exactly what happened tonight.

Trayce Jackson-Davis 26 minutes, 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 2 fouls, 9-for-9 shooting, 1-for-2 free throws, 96.2% TS, +6 It’s a bummer the Warriors lost, because it kept TJD from getting the press he deserved for one hell of a game. 19 points and nine rebounds, in just 26 minutes? With three blocks to just two fouls? Without missing a shot??? There were a lot of reasons the Dubs lost. Jackson-Davis was not one of those reasons. He was not even adjacent to any of those reasons. Grade: A+ Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

