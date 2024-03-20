How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors host another game at the Chase Center tonight with Wednesday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State lost to the New York Knicks on Monday night, 119-112, as an early double-digit deficit proved to be too much for the team to overcome. While they fought back valiantly in the fourth quarter — in large thanks to the budding connection between Klay Thompson and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis — it was too little too late as the Warriors fell short of securing their second straight victory.

The loss on Monday night marked the team’s 18th loss at the Chase Center this season. Unlike in previous years, the Warriors have struggled at home as they currently stand one game below .500 with a record 17-18. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr stressed the significance of establishing a solid home court advantage with just six more games remaining at the Chase Center.

What to watch for tonight:

After finishing February with a record of 11-3 — best in the NBA during that span — the Warriors have gone 4-5 to begin the month of March. Part of that was due to an ankle sprain suffered by Stephen Curry which forced significant changes to their rotation and sapped away all of their momentum.

However, another reason has been the decline of their once formidable starting lineup of Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. On Monday, the Knicks’ starters doubled the score of their Warriors’ counterparts, outscoring them, 104-52. While Curry and Kuminga scored 27 and 16, respectively, the rest of the starters combined for just nine points leading some to question if changes need to be made to the starting lineup once again.

While reinserting Thompson may be the obvious solution, the team may not want to mess with the success he’s built coming off the bench. Instead, here’s a lineup suggestion from Golden State of Mind’s Brady Klopfer, who presents both sides of the case for third-year wing Moses Moody.

Moody’s case is a little less extreme. His strong all-around play and lack of mistakes would do wonders for a starting lineup that struggles with missed defensive assignments, low energy, and poor turnovers. But the fact that he’s been trusted with just eight minutes in the last two games makes it seem like perhaps Kerr doesn’t see him as one of the team’s best players; and is that someone you want starting?

Regardless of who starts, the Warriors would be smart to take advantage of tonight’s very winnable matchup against a struggling Grizzlies team, as they make one last attempt to move up the Western Conference standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: John Konchar, Desmond Bane, GG Jackson II, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.

How to watch Regular Season Game #68

Who: Golden State Warriors (35 - 32) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23 - 46)

When: Wednesday, March 20th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)