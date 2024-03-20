The Golden State Warriors are trying to bounce back tonight, after a highly disappointing loss on Monday night against the New York Knicks. Thankfully they have a quite winnable game ahead of them: a nationally-televised home game against a bruised and battered Memphis Grizzlies team that is well removed from playoff contention.

The Dubs have a few dings themselves, but nothing compared to what Memphis is dealing with. Here’s the complete injury report for the game.

Warriors

Questionable — Draymond Green (low back soreness)

On the one hand, back soreness is nothing to mess with, and the Warriors should be very careful with Dray so as not to exacerbate anything further. On the other hand ... my goodness Golden State sure needs Green as often as he can play.

Questionable — Moses Moody (left knee soreness)

Moody was my pick to enter the starting lineup should Steve Kerr decide to switch things up again. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely clear that he’ll play in this game, let alone start.

Grizzlies

Out — Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair)

By now you all know the story. Morant was suspended to start the year, the Grizzlies tried to tread water while they waited for his return, and then he suffered a season-ending injury shortly later.

Out — Marcus Smart (right ring finger central slip tear)

Gotta feel for Smart, who was traded from a title-contender to a lottery-bound team, and has only been healthy for 20 games.

Out — Brandon Clarke (left Achilles tendon repair)

Hoping for a full recovery from Clarke, who is a really fun young player to watch.

Out — Luke Kennard (personal reasons)

As always, hopefully everything is okay with Kennard, as some (many) things are more important than basketball.

Out — Derrick Rose (right groin; low back injury recovery)

Those are two different body parts. I think. Unless I’m confused about my own anatomy. This is a confusing injury.

Out — Scotty Pippen Jr. (left shin contusion)

It’s not every day that you run across a Junior who spells their name differently than the Senior. But Scotty is, indeed, Scottie’s son, though he’s still trying to really earn a spot in the NBA.

Out — Lamar Stevens (left adductor strain)

This injury report is getting really, really long. And we’re not done!

Out — Yuta Watanabe (personal reasons)

/Insert the same comments made about Kennard here.

Out — Zaire Williams (right low back; hip flexor strain)

Another double injury! What are they doing in Memphis practices?

Doubtful — Vince Williams Jr. (left patellar tendonitis)

This injury report is so long that there are multiple Williams and multiple Juniors. But hey, at least we made it to someone who might actually play.

Questionable — Santi Aldama (left elbow soreness)

Aldana has been really solid in his third season, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Hopefully he can play.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation.