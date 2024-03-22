 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub: Draymond Green admits playing center this season has been ‘more taxing’ on his body

Rounding up all Warriors and NBA related news for Friday, March 22nd.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors News:

Is Draymond Green at center sustainable for Warriors? ‘I can do it’ | The Athletic

But there’s an intangible toll. Green admitted postgame that increased minutes at the center spot put more wear and tear on a body that has been loaded up with basketball miles. Green turned 34 this month. After a long college career, he’s in his 12th NBA season, which includes 157 high-intensity playoff games.

“It’s definitely more taxing because at the five you are involved in every possession,” Green said. “At the four, fours don’t crash every time. You may not have to box out every possession. At the five, you got to box out every play. Fives are trying to get the ball every play. Even something as simple as that, let’s call it 20 more box outs a game. That’s contact. That’s a battle. So it’s definitely more taxing. But I’m cut out for it.”

Steph Curry reaches 300 threes in a season for the fifth time in his career

Why Looney won’t ‘complain or cry’ about falling out of Dubs rotation | NBC Sports Bay Area

“It’s all about winning here,” Looney told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday. “It’s been all about winning since I’ve been here, and I’ve seen a lot of guys making sacrifices, guys that are better than me. So, who would I be to complain or cry and not carry on the tradition of being a great teammate?

“I feel like that’s my job. I’m going to keep doing that and when the time comes that Steve needs me to go out there and play again, I’m going to go out there and try to play at the highest level I can.”

Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies | NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State scored 137 points against Memphis with just two made free throws, breaking the previous record of 126 points on two or fewer free throws set by the 1979-1980 Los Angeles Lakers. (h/t Reddit user u/nowhathappenedwas)

LeBron James says he will appear on Draymond Green’s podcast

NBA News:

2024 NBA draft: Top 50 college prospects in the NCAA tournament | ESPN

3. Donovan Clingan | C | UConn

7-2 | Age: 20.0 | Sophomore

Clingan battled injuries to start the season but has played some of his best basketball in March, especially when he has been able to stay out of foul trouble. He’s the most impactful defensive big man in college basketball, putting a lid on the rim with his 7-foot-7 wingspan and tremendous timing as a shot-blocker. He also plays a significant role for the nation’s top-ranked offense, as UConn runs many of its half-court sets through him in the low, mid or high post. He sets bruising screens, can facilitate out of dribble handoffs and finishes skillfully with polished footwork using both hands around the basket. However, Clingan doesn’t always play above the rim as frequently as scouts might hope and has some questions he has to answer long term regarding his ability to defend in space. Clingan had some excellent moments in last year’s NCAA tournament and will have a huge platform to continue to make his case as a potential top-five pick if he can help UConn make another deep run. — Givony

Dillon Brooks and DeMar DeRozan ejected after scuffle during Rockets vs. Bulls game

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram helped off the court after injuring knee in loss vs. Magic

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

G League Ignite, former home of Jonathan Kuminga, shuts down

One of the most famous players to play for the Ignite? Current Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suited up for the Ignite in their inaugural season in 2020-21. Kuminga used his stint in the G League to audition for the NBA, and was rewarded by being drafted seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Warriors. Now in his third season, Kuminga is flourishing and quickly turning into a star.

A tweet to end the week:

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind