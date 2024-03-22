Warriors News:

But there’s an intangible toll. Green admitted postgame that increased minutes at the center spot put more wear and tear on a body that has been loaded up with basketball miles. Green turned 34 this month. After a long college career, he’s in his 12th NBA season, which includes 157 high-intensity playoff games. “It’s definitely more taxing because at the five you are involved in every possession,” Green said. “At the four, fours don’t crash every time. You may not have to box out every possession. At the five, you got to box out every play. Fives are trying to get the ball every play. Even something as simple as that, let’s call it 20 more box outs a game. That’s contact. That’s a battle. So it’s definitely more taxing. But I’m cut out for it.”

There have only been 7 times in NBA history a player has reached 300 three-pointers in a season.



5 of them are from Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/JCSh5wJZBp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2024

“It’s all about winning here,” Looney told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday. “It’s been all about winning since I’ve been here, and I’ve seen a lot of guys making sacrifices, guys that are better than me. So, who would I be to complain or cry and not carry on the tradition of being a great teammate? “I feel like that’s my job. I’m going to keep doing that and when the time comes that Steve needs me to go out there and play again, I’m going to go out there and try to play at the highest level I can.”

Golden State scored 137 points against Memphis with just two made free throws, breaking the previous record of 126 points on two or fewer free throws set by the 1979-1980 Los Angeles Lakers. (h/t Reddit user u/nowhathappenedwas)

LeBron responds to Draymond’s comments about never appearing on his podcast pic.twitter.com/tFC2J5CFAm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2024

NBA News:

3. Donovan Clingan | C | UConn 7-2 | Age: 20.0 | Sophomore Clingan battled injuries to start the season but has played some of his best basketball in March, especially when he has been able to stay out of foul trouble. He’s the most impactful defensive big man in college basketball, putting a lid on the rim with his 7-foot-7 wingspan and tremendous timing as a shot-blocker. He also plays a significant role for the nation’s top-ranked offense, as UConn runs many of its half-court sets through him in the low, mid or high post. He sets bruising screens, can facilitate out of dribble handoffs and finishes skillfully with polished footwork using both hands around the basket. However, Clingan doesn’t always play above the rim as frequently as scouts might hope and has some questions he has to answer long term regarding his ability to defend in space. Clingan had some excellent moments in last year’s NCAA tournament and will have a huge platform to continue to make his case as a potential top-five pick if he can help UConn make another deep run. — Givony

Dillon Brooks and DeRozan ejected after scuffle pic.twitter.com/tdnMKNxZvt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2024

Brandon Ingram was helped to the locker room after knee injury



Hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/45WMMjNEfE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2024

One of the most famous players to play for the Ignite? Current Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suited up for the Ignite in their inaugural season in 2020-21. Kuminga used his stint in the G League to audition for the NBA, and was rewarded by being drafted seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Warriors. Now in his third season, Kuminga is flourishing and quickly turning into a star.

