How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers

The Golden State Warriors finish off their homestand with Friday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State responded to Monday’s loss with a nice bounce back win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, 137-116. It may have taken them awhile to finally get going, but the Warriors picked up their energy level in the second half by going on a huge 22-0 run.

Jonathan Kuminga was arguably the Warriors’ best player on the floor that night, leading the team with 26 points and, more importantly, sparking the run with several momentum changing plays. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr had very high praise for the third-year wing who continues to get exponentially better as the season goes on.

"Maybe the best game I've ever seen him play...He was brilliant" — Steve Kerr on JK pic.twitter.com/dbuMWyrsl8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors now turn their attention to tonight’s matchup against the Pacers, who currently hold the sixth seed in the East with a record of 39-31. Golden State already beat Indiana last month, 131-109, and will now attempt to sweep the season series with tonight’s game.

Having said that, the Pacers will be a challenging matchup for the Warriors. Led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana has been one of the best offenses in the league this season, ranking second with an offensive rating of 119.8. Haliburton is a big reason for that as he leads the team averaging 20.4 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game.

However, it’s a completely different story on the other side of the floor as the Pacers rank 25th in the league in defensive rating. The Warriors — who enter tonight’s game with the ninth-best offensive rating in the league — could take advantage of this, especially since both of these teams thrive in fast pace environments.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

