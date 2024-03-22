The Golden State Warriors are about to embark on a five-game road trip, and a stretch of schedule in which they play nine of 11 games outside the comfy confines of Chase Center. But before they go wheels up and head to new cities, they have one more home game. That game is tonight, against the 39-31 Indiana Pacers.

Golden State has been hot and cold lately, so it’s at least good news that the bulk of their team will be healthy. Here’s the complete injury report.

Warriors

Questionable — Moses Moody (left knee soreness)

Moody was questionable for Wednesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He ended up playing four minutes in the second quarter, and then not returning to the court ... even during garbage time. Hopefully the knee is feeling better.

Probable — Draymond Green (low back soreness)

Green was also questionable against the Grizzlies on Wednesday and, like Moody, he played. If he played when questionable, then I’d put a lot of money on him playing when probable.

Pacers

Out — James Johnson (personal reasons)

At this point you know the drill with “personal reasons.” Life and family are bigger than hoops. Hopefully all is okay with Johnson and his people.

Out — Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder labral tear)

It hasn’t been quite the year that Mathurin was hoping for after making the All-Rookie first team a year ago. His play has mostly improved, but his scoring has dipped a bit, and he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a few weeks ago.

Questionable — Obi Toppin (left ankle sprain)

Toppin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, was traded over the summer for a pair of second-round picks. He’s responded well, and in his fourth season setting career bests in minutes per game (21.6), points per game (10.1), rebounds per game (3.9), assists per game (1.5), steals per game (0.5), blocks per game (0.5), field goal percentage (56.4%), and three-point percentage (39.0%). That’s almost everything!

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation.