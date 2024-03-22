Player grades: Warriors vs. Pacers

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough setback on Friday night, losing at home to the Indiana Pacers. While the Dubs looked ready to run away with the game in the second quarter, the Pacers went on a mad dash to end the frame, and carried it over into the third quarter. A fourth-quarter push by the Warriors never got close enough, and they lost 123-111.

You have better things to do with your Friday night or Saturday morning than read more about this game, but give you grades I must. So here they are. As always, grades are based on my expectations for each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Friday’s games, league-average TS was 58.1%.

Draymond Green

33 minutes, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 4-for-10 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 46.8% TS, +4

The Warriors don’t deserve a lot of credit in this game, but I think Draymond does. He did a highly-admirable job guarding a very good — and significantly larger — center in Myles Turner. He nearly matched Turner in rebounds, and held Indy’s center to 5-for-15 shooting (Turner still had a good game due to his defensive impact, but that’s not Draymond’s fault!).

Furthermore, with the game slipping away in the second half and the team combining poor decisions with inexplicably-absent effort, Green seemed to be the lone veteran still giving it his all. Even with a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, he was busting his butt down the court for transition opportunities, and flying around on defense.

Grade: A-

Jonathan Kuminga

30 minutes, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls, 4-for-17 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 29.3% TS, -13

This was one of Kuminga’s rougher games in a long time. Against a hyper-athletic Pacers squad, a long-and-athletic Pascal Siakam, and a beastly rim protecter in Turner, Kuminga spun his wheels trying to make things happen. After failing in a few attempts to drive, he started to settle for some poorer-quality shots, and it was clear he was forcing the issue.

I’ll give Kuminga this: he hustled all game long. He desperately tried to get his offense going, and rebounded well. But his struggles led to frustration, and his frustration hurt him. With every missed shot and every foul call that he thought he deserved but didn’t get, you could see Kuminga grow more and more frustrated, and it led to more forced shots, more questionable decisions, and more turnovers.

That happens to all players, and especially to young ones. It’s nothing to worry about, but it definitely hurt his performance a lot on Friday.

Grade: D+

Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Andrew Wiggins

22 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 foul, 4-for-11 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 36.4% TS, -12

Just kind of a nothingburger for Wiggins. Didn’t really do much of anything. He’s doing a much better job not turning the ball over than he was early in the year, though.

Grade: C

Steph Curry

35 minutes, 25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 turnover, 9-for-24 shooting, 6-for-18 threes, 1-for-1 free throws, 51.1% TS, -13

A tale of two games for Steph, at least offensively. In a highly-entertaining first quarter, which ended knotted at 38, Curry dropped in 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Over the final three quarters, however, he had just 12 points on 4-for-18 shooting.

That sounds worse than it was, as a handful of Curry’s misses came late in the game, forcing up low-percentage shots as the team was quickly running out of time. But still ... after making his mark in a strong way in the opening frame, he kind of failed to do that the rest of the way.

Still and all, Curry grabbed double-digit rebounds and only had one turnover. He certainly wasn’t the reason the team lost, but it certainly wasn’t a game he’ll remember too fondly, either.

Grade: B-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points and rebounds, tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Brandin Podziemski

27 minutes, 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 5-for-8 shooting, 3-for-5 threes, 81.3% TS, +6

Really nice to see Podz have such a bounce-back game. He came out of the gates firing, with some big early buckets; he finished the first quarter with eight points on 3-for-4 shooting. Those eight first-quarter points were more than he’d scored in the last three games combined.

Podziemski also played as hard as anyone on either team. He never stopped fighting, never stopped defending, and certainly never stopped rebounding. Had a few shots gone different ways, we might have remembered this game for the way that Podziemski kept possessions alive en route to a nice comeback.

Ahh, well.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Best plus/minus on the team.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

26 minutes, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 4-for-5 shooting, 1-for-3 free throws, 79.1% TS, -9

Apparently TJD is just one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA right now. You know what? I’m here for it.

Another good game for him, and his second half minutes gave the team hope. Unfortunately, hope wasn’t good enough on Friday night.

Grade: A-

Chris Paul

25 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 4 fouls, 5-for-10 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 60.0% TS, -2

A good but not great game from CP3. The Warriors bench is really good, but they were outplayed a bit on Friday ... in part because the starters struggled enough that Steve Kerr had the bench try their luck against Indy’s starting five a few times (the Pacers starters played 20 more minutes than the Warriors starters).

Paul had a few huge shots that would be remembered fondly had the Warriors pulled off the comeback.

Grade: B

Klay Thompson

28 minutes, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls, 6-for-15 shooting, 3-for-10 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 53.5% TS, -7

Like his Splash Brother, Thompson’s performance dropped off after a hot start. He entered the game halfway through the second, and splashed in five points, then rattled off 10 more within the first four minutes of the second quarter. Then had just two points the rest of the way out, and didn’t do much else, with a few very costly turnovers.

Grade: C

Gary Payton II

8 minutes, 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 turnover, 0-for-1 shooting, 1-for-2 free throws, 26.6% TS, -10

I expected GPII to play more in this game, given that the Pacers are a top offensive team (they’re second in the NBA in garbage time-adjusted offensive rating). But honestly, the Warriors defensive effort was solid, and they just needed more offensive execution ... which is why Payton didn’t play much, presumably.

Grade: C

Moses Moody

6 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 foul, 2-for-5 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 40.0% TS, -4

I’d like to see Moody play more minutes. Perhaps shooting about once a minute isn’t going to be what convinces Kerr to give Moody more minutes, but ... I’d like to see him play more minutes.

Grade: B-

Friday’s DNP-CDs: Kevon Looney, Lester Quiñones, Jerome Robinson, Dario Šarić

Friday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Pat Spencer