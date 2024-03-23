Examining the link between the Warriors’ transition-defense troubles against the Pacers and their problems on offense

Two of the worst transition defenses just played against each other tonight.

The Golden State Warriors allow 131.2 points per 100 plays in transition situations this season — which is ranked 24th in the league and is 3.9 points worse than the league average in transition defensive rating, per Cleaning The Glass. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers allow 129.7 points per 100 transition plays, which is ranked 21st in the league and is 2.6 points worse than league average.

Sure enough, when they played against each other tonight, there were several instances of leak outs on the break, compromised defensive matchups born out of crossmatches in transition, and other forms of transition scoring that would make the Mike D’Antoni Phoenix Suns of old look like lumbering snails in comparison. Both teams took advantage of each other’s poor transition defense — with the Warriors pouncing in the first half.

They hung 177.8 points per 100 transition plays on the Pacers by halftime, fueled by possessions like this one, where a crossmatch by Andrew Wiggins on Tyrese Haliburton after a miss on the other end generates the advantage: Myles Turner forced to show help on the mismatch, which allows Draymond Green to cut baseline and make himself available for the pass:

While that isn’t what anyone would consider a traditional fastbreak bucket, it’s what some people would call one that happens in the “secondary” break, or the half-court action that comes after the initial fastbreak action — also known as the “primary” break, generally considered to be the first one-to-two seconds of a fastbreak possession — and where crossmatches that happen in the primary break are used to generate advantages in the secondary.

The kind of transition bucket that most people would think of is more like this one:

A long rebound off the three-point miss by Turner allows Steph Curry to leak out in transition and get the ball on the board before it can be cleanly blocked.

To point out an important correlation that is common among the best transition offenses in the league, here is the list of the five-best transition offenses:

What is the correlation? Minnesota is the best half-court defense in the league in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions, while Boston is sixth. Philadelphia is just outside the top 10 (11th), while the Lakers are 14th. The lone anomaly is Toronto at 21st.

In short, the general rule is that being able to get stops in the half-court increases the chance of scoring in transition situations, whether on the primary or secondary break. The more you force a missed shot, block a shot altogether, or make the other team cough up live-ball turnovers, the higher the likelihood of scoring against a tilted floor:

But here is where the question of defense — in particular, transition defense — comes in. We go back to the Warriors’ 23rd-ranked transition defense, which tells us that they’ve been having trouble defending when they’re constantly on their heels.

And what causes them to constantly be on their heels? It’s an inability to score, due to missed shots or wasted possessions courtesy of turnovers.

If the first half was the story of the Warriors being able to run out in transition off of the Pacers’ missed shots and turnovers, that narrative was flipped on its head in the second half, which turned into the story of the Warriors being forced into missed shots and turnovers (some of which were self-inflicted) and being victimized by the Pacers running them off the floor in transition.

Leak outs were especially a problem in the second half:

You can point the finger to several causes. The Warriors’ focus on crashing the offensive boards often ends up in three or four players parking themselves below the free-throw line, which causes them to be vulnerable to one or more players on the other team leaking out and making themselves available for outlet passes. Live-ball turnovers are and have always been an Achilles’ heel. Other times, it’s a simple matter of effort and focus — or lack, thereof.

An additional cause, and perhaps the most obvious one: the Warriors’ offense cratered in the second half, in which they scored only 83 points per 100 possessions after putting up 126.4 points per 100 possessions in the first half. Their second half shooting split reads like an unrestrained session of brick laying: 17-of-50 from the field (34%), 13-of-27 on twos (48.1%), and 4-of-23 on threes (17.4%).

The turnovers were obvious, but the process on some of their half-court possessions left a lot to be desired. I wasn’t a fan of how often the ball and the players stopped moving (or didn’t move at all), which resulted in stagnant isolation possessions made even worse by poor shot selection:

Another consequence of stagnant ball movement and stagnant player movement: the ballhandler becoming stuck in a position to have to desperately pass the ball somewhere, which turns into a turnover because no teammate moved around to make themselves readily available:

A 3-2 zone slowed the Pacers down and forced them into tough shots and turnovers — but the Warriors weren’t able to capitalize on the other end enough to make up for the deficit they were in. Eventually, the Pacers were able to problem solve their way out of the 3-2 zone by placing a man in the middle of it (often Pascal Siakam) and using nifty seals underneath to eliminate the help defender:

With this latest loss by the Warriors and a win by the Lakers against the 76ers, the gap between the two teams has increased to 1.5 games — while the gap behind the Warriors also got smaller (2 games) with the Houston Rockets winning seven straight.

The hope for the Warriors going up to the 7/8 play-in bracket is close to being snuffed. They can forget about the sixth seed at this point. But at this point, the possibility of them outright missing the postseason altogether is becoming much more of a reality.

If that happens, chaos will definitely ensue in Warriors land. And I can’t help but think that heads must roll if that indeed becomes the case.