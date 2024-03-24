How to watch Warriors at Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors’ week-long road trip begins on Sunday night with their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will be played at 4:00PM PT in Minneapolis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State suffered another disappointing defeat in front of the Chase Center crowd after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 123-111. Aside from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — who led the team with 25 and 17 points, respectively — the rest of the Warriors struggled to find there shot with no one else scoring above 13 points. Their defense wasn’t much better, especially in the third quarter where they found themselves trailing by as much as 17 points after leading by one at halftime. The loss brings the Warriors’ home record below .500 once again, leaving head coach Steve Kerr searching for answers after the game.

"I thought they were the more physical team ... They were out-competing us."



Kerr explains how the Dubs got out of rhythm in the second half pic.twitter.com/poY5B7mEsj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Golden State now embarks on a five-game road trip starting with tonight’s matchup against the Timberwolves. The time away from the Bay may be a blessing in disguise as the Warriors are 18-14 on the road this season, including 5-2 since the All-Star Break.

However, tonight’s game against a physical Minnesota team will be a challenging one. They currently hold the third-best record in the West at 48-22 and the league’s best defensive rating at 108.3. Timberwolves’ center Rudy Gobert continues to anchor that side of the floor for them, averaging 2.1 blocks per game this season. Meanwhile, starting shooting guard Anthony Edwards is carrying the load on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 27.4 points in his last 10 games as his fellow All-Star teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, continues his recovery from a meniscus surgery.

This angle of Anthony Edwards dunk is incredible pic.twitter.com/smTEpanwgX — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 19, 2024

At this point, the Warriors need every win they can scrap together, not to move up in the standings, but just to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Houston Rockets are quietly catching up to them for the final play-in spot in the West after winning nine of their last 10 games. With just a 1.5 game buffer between them and the Rockets, the Warriors need to approach these final 13 games of the season with a high sense of urgency, starting tonight in Minneapolis.

Steph says the Dubs need a greater "sense of urgency" down the final stretch pic.twitter.com/Sb3q0D2WmF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Timberwolves: Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert

How to watch Regular Season Game #70

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 - 33) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (48 - 22)

When: Sunday, March 24th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)