Trayce Jackson-Davis questionable for Tuesday’s game vs the Miami Heat

Warriors rookie big man has reported knee soreness

By Leviya Argiropoulos
Trayce Jackson-Davis dribbles the ball to the left during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center three-point line as the crowd cheers him on. The Warriors are wearing their black City Edition jerseys, and Jackson-Davis is wearing black-and-gold shoes which match his uniform.
Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 20, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Tomorrow, the Golden State Warriors face off against an injured Miami Heat in Miami. The Warriors may be down rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is currently listed as questionable with knee soreness, per the Athletic’s Anthony Slater. Jackson-Davis has been averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1 block per game this season as a rookie.

If he remains out, Jackson-Davis would be the Warriors’ only player on the injury report. Veteran big men Kevon Looney and Dario Šarić may need to step up in his absence, despite disappointing performances from both leading up to this point in the season. Looney was bumped from the starting lineup in January in favor of Jackson-Davis at center, after a stretch of stellar performances by the rookie which proved he would be able to lead the team. Since falling into a slump towards the end of January, Šarić hasn’t seen much playing time, despite the return of his long-time second-unit pick-and-roll partner Chris Paul at the end of February. Both Looney and Šarić have had highlights this season, with Šarić being a reliable shooter for the Warriors at the start of the season in particular. One of these two big men will have to step up tomorrow if Jackson-Davis ends up sitting out.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are both listed as out, while Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Caleb Martin are questionable. Hopefully, the Warriors will be able to come out of Miami with a win as the Houston Rockets continue to creep up on their play-in hopes.

