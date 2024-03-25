Trayce Jackson-Davis questionable for Tuesday’s game vs the Miami Heat

Tomorrow, the Golden State Warriors face off against an injured Miami Heat in Miami. The Warriors may be down rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is currently listed as questionable with knee soreness, per the Athletic’s Anthony Slater. Jackson-Davis has been averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1 block per game this season as a rookie.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Miami. Knee soreness. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are out for the Heat. Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin are questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2024

If he remains out, Jackson-Davis would be the Warriors’ only player on the injury report. Veteran big men Kevon Looney and Dario Šarić may need to step up in his absence, despite disappointing performances from both leading up to this point in the season. Looney was bumped from the starting lineup in January in favor of Jackson-Davis at center, after a stretch of stellar performances by the rookie which proved he would be able to lead the team. Since falling into a slump towards the end of January, Šarić hasn’t seen much playing time, despite the return of his long-time second-unit pick-and-roll partner Chris Paul at the end of February. Both Looney and Šarić have had highlights this season, with Šarić being a reliable shooter for the Warriors at the start of the season in particular. One of these two big men will have to step up tomorrow if Jackson-Davis ends up sitting out.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are both listed as out, while Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Caleb Martin are questionable. Hopefully, the Warriors will be able to come out of Miami with a win as the Houston Rockets continue to creep up on their play-in hopes.