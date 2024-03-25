‘We feel like we’re capable of beating anybody’ — Steph Curry still optimistic about the Warriors’ play-in chances

The Warriors currently sit at 10th place in the Western Conference, just one game ahead of the Houston Rockets and just three wins behind the Lakers. While fans are nervous as the team continues to flounder, Steph Curry isn’t worried.

“You’ve got us down the way,” Curry said about the Western Conference standings postgame on Friday after his disappearance in the fourth quarter vs the Timberwolves. “We’re surprised that we’re here, but we still feel like we’re capable of beating anybody.

If the Warriors continue to win and the Rockets and Lakers continue to lose, they will make the play-in at the 9th or 10th seed. If this happens, and the 8th-seed Mavericks lose the last 8 games of the season, somehow, the Warriors would be a lock for the 8th seed. This is far flung, but like Steph said, anything can happen. The NBA has never been more wide-open than it is now, especially in the West.

“Everyone has talent, everybody has something they’ve built their identity on,” Steph said. “It’s a very competitive landscape.”

The Warriors next face off against the Miami Heat tomorrow night in Miami. The Warriors, barring Trayce Jackson-Davis’ knee soreness, are healthy, while the Heat have two players out and three questionable for this matchup. If it goes well, the Warriors could gain a one-game lead on the Rockets for the play-in.