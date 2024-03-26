How to watch Warriors at Heat

The Golden State Warriors make their way to South Beach on Tuesday night where they will take on the Miami Heat. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Miami and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State competed hard during Sunday night’s 114-110 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves but came up just short once again. It was the team’s third loss in their past four games and marked their 13th loss when leading by 12 points or more this season.

Not ideal pic.twitter.com/h3EI3LtIak — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

Although Steph Curry was the best player on the floor on Sunday night — leading all players with 31 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field — an extended rest in the fourth quarter kept him off the court when the team arguably needed him the most. Head coach Steve Kerr explained that he was trying to prevent Curry from carrying too big of a burden, but his All-Star point guard reassured everyone that he’s good for it, especially given their spot in the Western Conference standings.

Steph was asked if it's realistic that he only plays 30-32 minutes considering the Warriors' spot in the standings pic.twitter.com/oZIAwtzgLq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors play the first game of this Florida back-to-back starting with tonight’s matchup against the Heat. Miami has a 39-32 record this season and currently ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. Their dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo lead the team in every statistical category and will be expected to carry the load with two of their top five scorers in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson already ruled out for tonight’s matchup.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Miami. Knee soreness. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are out for the Heat. Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin are questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2024

“Heat Culture” will be in full effect given Miami’s undermanned status heading into the game. From a Warriors’ perspective, Coach Kerr has always spoken highly of the Heat’s unselfishness and focus on winning. During last year’s NBA Finals run, Kerr praised the Heat for sacrificing their own personal agendas in order to benefit the team — something that has been a big theme for the Warriors this season.

Last week, Kerr even used the fact that the Heat made it to the Finals as a play-in team in order to reaffirm his confidence in the team.

Steve Kerr is confident the Warriors could make a run if they end up in the play-in tournament



“If we ended up in that spot, I will remind the guys Miami made the Finals from that spot a year ago. The Lakers made the conference Finals from that spot… I will believe until the… pic.twitter.com/YxBjV8WjKj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 20, 2024

While they haven’t shown the ability to finish, the Warriors have proven they are capable of competing against any team in the NBA and should be able to put up a decent fight tonight against last season’s Eastern Conference champions.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Heat: Patty Mills, Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo

How to watch Regular Season Game #71

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 - 34) vs. Miami Heat (39 - 32)

When: Tuesday, March 26th, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)