The Golden State Warriors are headed to Florida for a brutal road back-to-back. Following a disappointing Sunday loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves — and with the Houston Rockets breathing down their necks — the Dubs are in dire need of a victory. It won’t be easy to find one tonight, though, as they take on the ultra-talented Miami Heat.

Thankfully for the Warriors, they’re a bit healthier than the Heat. Here’s the full injury report for tonight’s game.

Warriors

Questionable — Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee soreness)

TJD popped up on the injury report on Monday. He’s not only been the team’s best traditional big man, but the only one that Steve Kerr has felt comfortable playing, with Kevon Looney and Dario Šarić finding homes on the bench. Hopefully Jackson-Davis is good to go.

Heat

Out — Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis)

Herro is averaging career highs with 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and a 39.9% mark from downtown. Unfortunately, he’s been sidelined for over a month now.

Out — Duncan Robinson (left facet syndrome)

I learn about so many injuries I’ve never heard of from reading these reports. Apparently facet syndrome has something to do with the back. Heal up, Duncan.

Out — Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery)

Richardson suffered a season-ending injury in February, which was a bummer to see. He’d carved out a nice role in a return stint with Miami.

Questionable — Jaime Jaquez Jr. (left ankle discomfort)

Jaquez was taken with the No. 18 pick in June’s draft. Brandin Podziemski was taken with the No. 19 pick. Thoughts and prayers with the Lakers for taking Jalen Hood-Schifino right before those two.

Questionable — Kevin Love (right heel bruise)

Love has been a steady presence in his second year with the Heat, and has brought a lot of veteran leadership, rebounding, and three-point shooting off the bench. He’s also been sidelined for the last month, so this might be his return game.

Questionable — Caleb Martin (right ankle discomfort)

Unlike most of the players on Miami’s injury report, Martin hasn’t been out a long time. Martin, who is averaging a career-high 10.3 points per game, played on Sunday.

Probable — Jimmy Butler (illness)

Butler may have been snubbed from the All-Star Game, but he is once again having a fantastic season. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 41.5% on threes. Needless to say, his availability changes the game quite a bit.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!