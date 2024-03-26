 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take on Heat in must win game

It’s put up or shut up time for the Dubs with their season on the brink.

By Daniel Hardee
U.S.-SAN FRANCISCO-BASKETBALL-NBA-HEAT VS WARRIORS Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors came into this season with lofty expectations built around a proven core, hungry young talent, and the shiny new addition of future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul.

But reality is hitting different as we close out the month of March, as the Warriors are barely ahead of the Houston Rockets for the 10th seed. That, by the way, is the final eligible spot for the play-in tournament. If the Dubs don’t cling to that #10 spot, their season will end in ignominious fashion.

Ruh roh, and they face the Miami Heat today!

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

March 26th, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

There’s no way to quantify just how much of a letdown this season has been for the Warriors faithful who had high expectations for a team only two seasons removed from a championship. This season has been filled with blown leads, untimely injuries, and the harshest criticism of head coach Steve Kerr I’ve seen in some time.

The Miami Heat are coming off a 121-84 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and will be looking to improve their own playoff seeding by dispatching the Warriors tonight in Miami.

