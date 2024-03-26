Preview: Warriors take on Heat in must win game

The Golden State Warriors came into this season with lofty expectations built around a proven core, hungry young talent, and the shiny new addition of future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul.

But reality is hitting different as we close out the month of March, as the Warriors are barely ahead of the Houston Rockets for the 10th seed. That, by the way, is the final eligible spot for the play-in tournament. If the Dubs don’t cling to that #10 spot, their season will end in ignominious fashion.

Ruh roh, and they face the Miami Heat today!

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

March 26th, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

There’s no way to quantify just how much of a letdown this season has been for the Warriors faithful who had high expectations for a team only two seasons removed from a championship. This season has been filled with blown leads, untimely injuries, and the harshest criticism of head coach Steve Kerr I’ve seen in some time.

Not ideal pic.twitter.com/h3EI3LtIak — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

Kerr on Curry's minute load tonight: "“We can’t expect to just ride Steph. We’ve put the burden of this franchise on his shoulders for 15 years … If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is a difference in a win and a loss, I totally disagree with that." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 25, 2024

"By Steve Kerr keeping Steph Curry on the bench, I think that was a shot to the rest of the team, it was like guys need to step up."@ShamsCharania on Steve Kerr benching Steph Curry.



: https://t.co/wdT8I0SliI pic.twitter.com/JGsyANVRXZ — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 25, 2024

The Miami Heat are coming off a 121-84 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and will be looking to improve their own playoff seeding by dispatching the Warriors tonight in Miami.