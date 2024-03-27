 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klay Thompson fuels Warriors win over Heat in return as starter

It just feels right having Klay next to Steph in the starting lineup.

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

When Klay Thompson was moved to the bench earlier this season by his coach Steve Kerr earlier this season, it raised some eyebrows in Dub Nation. Thompson had struggled to find consistent scoring and his defense didn’t look as spry as it did in his younger, pre-injury years. Even still, the putting a Splash Bro on the bench is no small order.

Just ask Thompson himself:

In fourteen games as a reserve, Thompson has averaged 19.8 points per game on 46% shooting (43% from beyond the arc). Those are excellent scoring numbers from the reserve spot, more than enough to garner Sixth Man of the Year consideration over a larger samle size.

But with the Dubs struggling to find consistency, Thompson found himself back in the starting lineup last night. In his usual role slotted next to Stephen Curry, Thompson had a strong game that helped beat the Heat in Miami.

The Warriors will always look more like the WARRIORS when they’ve got Thompson firing on all cylinders and stretching the defense at the seams until it rips.

Here’s hoping that the big game from Klay is a harbinger of more to come as Golden State battles for a playoff spot!

