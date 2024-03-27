Klay Thompson fuels Warriors win over Heat in return as starter

When Klay Thompson was moved to the bench earlier this season by his coach Steve Kerr earlier this season, it raised some eyebrows in Dub Nation. Thompson had struggled to find consistent scoring and his defense didn’t look as spry as it did in his younger, pre-injury years. Even still, the putting a Splash Bro on the bench is no small order.

Just ask Thompson himself:

In fourteen games as a reserve, Thompson has averaged 19.8 points per game on 46% shooting (43% from beyond the arc). Those are excellent scoring numbers from the reserve spot, more than enough to garner Sixth Man of the Year consideration over a larger samle size.

But with the Dubs struggling to find consistency, Thompson found himself back in the starting lineup last night. In his usual role slotted next to Stephen Curry, Thompson had a strong game that helped beat the Heat in Miami.

The Warriors will always look more like the WARRIORS when they’ve got Thompson firing on all cylinders and stretching the defense at the seams until it rips.

Here’s hoping that the big game from Klay is a harbinger of more to come as Golden State battles for a playoff spot!

Lol where are the people who thought Klay was playing better b/c he was coming off the bench?



Notable that JK/Wiggs combined for 35. Imo there’s more spacing for them with Klay playing.



Steph still struggled a little shooting but I think Klay should remain a starter. https://t.co/bNVig4x2Nt — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) March 27, 2024

People forget that when the warriors went on their run, Klay was the starter at the start. Kerr decided to make a lineup change IN THE MIDDLE OF A WINNING STREAK. It worked out ok because they got some scrub teams after, but the new starters lost their mins to every good team — David Kinoshita (@bigkino217) March 19, 2024