Preview: Warriors take on Magic in second game of back-to-back

In a season where the Golden State Warriors desperately need to rack up as many wins as possible as the regular season hits the final stretch, their next opponent comes on the heels of a solid victory the day prior. That’s right folks, it’s the dreaded second game of a back-to-back and with the Houston Rockets right on their heels for the final seed in the play-in tournament, the Dubs really need to win.

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

March 27th, 2024 | 4:30 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

Warriors playing the Magic on a B2B and Magic off like a 4 day rest lmfao — . (@deuknow05) March 27, 2024

The two teams met earlier this season, with the Dubs taking a 121-115 lead at home in Chase Center against the Magic. That was the day after New Years when the Warriors were looking to take the 2024 calendar year by storm.

Instead that storm has turned into something of a light dreary drizzle, as they’ve stumbled into the 10th seed.

The Warriors are still the 10th seed. All this whining and pity party posts are so premature. You’d think the Warriors were mathematically eliminated last night. People talk about reality. The reality is that the season isn’t over until it’s over & it’s not delusion to say that. — вяуαηт (@bryant_gotgame) March 23, 2024

Meanwhile the Magic are the 5th seed in the East and looking to make some noise in the playoffs:

“I think we continue to focus on one game at a time – continue to build our habits the right way, stick to our standard of style of play, knowing that we’re there but not being satisfied with that because that’s not what we set out to do,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. “We set out to be playing our best basketball in March and April, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do on a consistent basis: Our level of work, our level of focus, each and every single day that we know we need to do in order to get where we’re trying to go.”

The Dubs definitely have a tall order ahead of them Wednesday afternoon, but a win here could go a long way to increasing their chances of making that play-in tournament.