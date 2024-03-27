Warriors News:

The Heat ruled Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson out Monday afternoon. So the Warriors prepped in advance to face a Heat team without its two best floor spacers, figuring coach Erik Spoelstra would lean defense. Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler were then ruled out two hours before tipoff, further dragging Spoelstra into a desperate rotational state. So the Warriors anticipated zone, full-court press and various schemes from Miami in an attempt to drag the action into the mud. In response, coach Steve Kerr started Thompson in Brandin Podziemski’s spot. “Get a little more spacing on the floor to start the game,” Kerr said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s permanent. Just felt like tonight it was important.”

Curry has been working with a lieutenant-by-committee since Kevin Durant left town and Klay Thompson suffered two major leg injuries. Thompson plays the part sometimes. Wiggins did heroically in the 2022 championship run. Still, no player has locked in as the reliable No. 2, a vital component since opposing defenses turn into white blood cells when facing Curry. Undoubtedly, the Warriors don’t like the options available to them. The players they can get either aren’t that good or have a salary that puts the Warriors right back in luxury-tax hell. But they may have no choice but to revisit some of those options or get creative in mining for new ones. This glaring hole must be filled. This is the challenge for right now and the remaining years of Curry’s contract.

Thompson scored a game-high 28 points while shooting 11 of 20, finishing a blistering plus-25 in a game that the Warriors absolutely needed to have following a pair of frustrating losses to the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. “There’s something just about being in this tropical air that just has you feeling loose,” Thompson told reporters at Kaseya Center. “A must-win and I’m really happy how we responded after a tough loss in Minnesota.”

Steve Kerr gave a passionate rant on the current state of officiating pic.twitter.com/03JqhuyFrZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 26, 2024

Steve Kerr reacts to Anthony Edwards saying the Timberwolves knew what play the Warriors would run on the final play of Sunday's game pic.twitter.com/KAygADV80T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 26, 2024

CARMELO ANTHONY HAS a theory about George’s increasing popularity among young players. After all, his son Kiyan Anthony, ranked No. 45 in ESPN’s 2024 top 60 recruiting class, also listed George as his GOAT. “You talking about the mold of [George’s size], can handle, can shoot, a sniper, a killer,” Anthony, the retired 10-time All-Star who was George’s teammate in Oklahoma City in 2017-18, said on his podcast in December. “Why do you think a lot of kids today are talking about PG? It’s no disrespect to nobody, it’s just that’s the mold of when you create your player on 2K.”

The Knicks guard broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game during Monday’s 124-99 win over the Detroit Pistons. He sank 11 of 20 long-range bombs, and it would have been 12 had a jumper that originally counted not been taken away later because DiVincenzo’s foot hit the out-of-bounds line. He topped it off with a career-high 40 points. His Knicks career was not supposed to go this well. And yet, it has.

The Lakers overcame a 19-point deficit in a THRILLING double-overtime win in Milwaukee.



Peep the best plays from down the stretch pic.twitter.com/kLSZSoKMnF — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2024

Andrew Wiggins 31 minutes, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 7-for-12 shooting, 1-for-5 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 66.0% TS, +17 Let’s start with this: the Warriors will take 17 and 7 from Wiggins eight days a week. Eight days a week! It’s everything they want from Wiggs. But more importantly: the Warriors will take Wiggins playing with urgency eight days a week. Maybe nine days a week. Urgency is the best word to describe how Wiggins played on Tuesday. It’s how he defended, it’s how he rebounded, and it’s how he looked for buckets. And what a difference it made. Grade: A

This season, the Warriors’ point differential at home (+0.4) is worse than it is on the road (+2.8), even with the team suffering a 52-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. Getting blown out by 36 points at home by the New Orleans Pelicans balances that out. The Dubs score 118.8 points per game away from home, and 117.9 at Chase. They shoot about one more three-pointer per game at home and make them at a slightly lower rate, 37.5% to 37.8%. The team fouls more on the road and draws fewer fouls. The only glaring difference in the stats is that the team gives up 11% more offensive rebounds at home than they do on the road. For a team with eight close losses at home, those extra possessions may have been crucial.

