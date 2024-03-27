How to watch Warriors at Magic

The Golden State Warriors finish off their 15th back-to-back of the season with Wednesday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled for 4:00 PM PT in Orlando and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State snapped their two-game losing streak with Tuesday’s 113-92 victory over the Miami Heat. Although the game started off close, the Warriors pulled away in the end thanks to a strong defensive effort that held the Heat to 37 points in the second half.

Another reason for their victory was that the Warriors were able to capitalized on an undermanned Heat team by inserting Klay Thompson into the starting lineup. Thompson’s shooting made Miami’s defense pay as he lit them up for 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field including 6-of-14 shooting from three. He also delivered the finishing blow, hitting a three that put the Warriors up by 20 with a little over three minutes remaining in the game.

However, despite its success, head coach Steve Kerr clarified that he does not expect the change to the starting lineup to be permanent.

Kerr went with Klay in the Dubs' starting five to add more spacing but notes the move isn't "permanent" pic.twitter.com/5ZcZ5n73w8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Magic are the fifth seed in the East with a record of 42-29. Their young core finally put it together this season, and it all started on the defensive side of the floor. Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley has his team competing on that end, and while they may be the 21st ranked offense, they come in at third in the NBA with a defensive rating of 110.9.

With just 11 games left in the regular season, the Warriors need to start stringing together some wins. The Houston Rockets — who currently trail the Warriors by one game — are 9-1 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Golden State is 4-6 in their last 10, however, they remain optimistic of who they can be on a consistent basis.

"That's why we think we're still a good team that can beat anybody."



Steph believes the Warriors' road record is a reason for optimism pic.twitter.com/VrUydnkUih — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Magic: Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr.

How to watch Regular Season Game #72

Who: Golden State Warriors (37 - 34) vs. Orlando Magic (42 - 29)

When: Wednesday, March 27th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)