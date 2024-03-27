GSOM Reacts: How far will the Warriors go?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are right around the corner, and it’s safe to say that the Golden State Warriors are not where they intended to be.

It’s not all bad though. While it’s been a disappointing season without a doubt, the Dubs are currently holding onto a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Even if they just sneak in as the No. 10 seed — where they currently are — they’ll be just two wins away from the honest to goodness playoffs. And while they’ve frustrated us all year long, they’re capable of playing elite basketball on any given night.

So what will it be, Dub Nation? Do the Warriors make the Play-In Tournament, win some games, and advance to the actual playoffs? Do they make the Play-In Tournament and swiftly get eliminated? Or do the Houston Rockets, hot on Golden State’s tail, leapfrog them in the standings, keeping the Warriors from playing any games after the regular season concludes?

Let us know your predictions!