After an impressive 21-point victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will look for their second Floridian win in as many days tonight when they take on the Orlando Magic team.

It won’t be easy. Part of what makes the Magic so good is their youth and athleticism, and two Warriors players who embody that are question marks for tonight’s game.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (left knee soreness)

Kuminga had a sensational game on Tuesday, but it seems to have come at a little bit of a cost. Here’s hoping he’s able to play, as he’s one of the Warriors best players right now.

Questionable — Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee soreness)

TJD missed Tuesday’s win, and the Warriors are hoping he doesn’t miss another game tonight. I wouldn’t bank on him returning, but he’s not expected to be out long.

Magic

Out — Gary Harris (right plantar fascia strain)

Harris has been a solid role player for Orlando this year, providing veteran leadership and experience with a dose of scoring off the bench. He’s been sidelined for about a week though, and while he was initially questionable for this game, he’s now out.

Questionable — Caleb Houstan (left ankle sprain)

Houstan was the No. 32 pick in the 2022 draft, and has been a solid contributor in his second season. He’s only averaging 14 minutes a game, but he’s appeared in 54 games and even grabbed 11 starts. (Update: Houston has now been ruled available for this game)

