Andrew Wiggins is the first Canadian NBA player to reach 1000 career 3-pointers made

Since leaving Minnesota for Golden State in 2020, Andrew Wiggins, first overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, has experienced a career renaissance. On Sunday, versus his former team, Wiggins became the first Canadian-born NBA player to reach 1000 three-pointers.

Wiggins, born in Toronto, lived in Canada before moving to West Virginia in high school and playing for Kansas University for one year. Wiggins is the second Canadian to be picked first overall in the draft, following Anthony Bennett in 2013, who would become his teammate on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since 2014, no other Canadians have been drafted first overall.

For the first six years of his career, Wiggins was stuck on a floundering Timberwolves team struggling with its identity. Wiggins found his footing with the Warriors upon being traded to Golden State in 2020. In the 2021-22 season, Wiggins received his first All-Star selection and won his first NBA championship. Reaching this historic three-point milestone against the Timberwolves is beyond poetic, especially considering the Warriors’ rocky relationship with the Wolves in recent matchups.

Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the Warriors in 2022. This season, Wiggins has been averaging 12.7 points per game. He is shooting 35.6% from three, down from last year’s career-best 39.6%, but still impressive for a forward nonetheless. He has been a bright spot in the Warriors’ tumultuous 2023-24 season — and hopefully, he will continue to break records for his home country for years to come.