Warriors and Rockets are in a battle for the final play-in spot out West

Just a month ago it seemed all but assured that the Golden State Warriors could not only compete for a sixth seed in the Western Conference playoff race, but also rest comfortably knowing they had the 9th or 10th spots in the bag with the way the bottom of the conference was struggling.

Those two seeds represent the final opportunity for teams to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament. 11th and below get sent home early to watch the games on TV. That’s why I have disturbing news for Dub Nation: The Houston Rockets are right behind the Warriors for that 10th seed! The Dubs have a record of 38-34, and the Rox are only one game behind them at 37-35!

The Rockets are coming! The Rockets are coming!

The Rockets have now won 10-straight games after winning in OT at Oklahoma City. The Rockets are one game behind the Warriors for the 10th spot. pic.twitter.com/tbjEcLWRET — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 28, 2024

"They have the Warriors looking over their shoulder."@keyshawn on the rise of the Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/TIH39cyTbT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 28, 2024

Now first of all it’s absolutely ridiculous that a team that boasts Stephen Curry and multiple Hall-of-Famers and a championship DNA is floundering at the bottom of the standings. And yet, here we are, and there’s no use crying over spilled milk.

Actually, let’s take a look at how many blown leads the Dubs have had this year and just a little bit.

Not ideal pic.twitter.com/h3EI3LtIak — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

Okay ENOUGH TEARS. There’s no time for whining when the Rockets are literally taunting the Dubs on social media:

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

THE AUDACITY. The Warriors have been Houston 12 straight times!!!! And that’s before getting into what Golden State did to the prime Rockets of James Harden and Chris Paul’s era: complete and utter destruction!

But that was then, and this is now. And these two teams will meet on April 4th in what could be an absolute barn burner. Until then, the Dubs better keep winning to find some breathing room in the standings.