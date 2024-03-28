Trayce Jackson-Davis shines for Warriors in career-high in minutes played

When Draymond Green got booted out of the Golden State Warriors’ big-time victory on the second night of a back-to-back on the road against the Orlando Magic, there was a void at center that needed to be quickly filled in Green’s absence.

Kevon Looney has normally been the guy to fill those shoes, and the trusty rotational big man played just under 15 minutes to help steady the ship without Green. But the other veteran big Dario Saric caught a Did Not Play - Coach’s decision, leaving plenty of minutes for another Warrior to step up.

And the rookie Trayce-Jackson Davis did just that, playing a career high 33 minutes. He was a +5 plus/minus in his time on the court, shooting 4-of-8 from the field to score 8 points. He also added a mighty 14 rebounds, along with 3 assists, with a block and a steal.

That’s the kind of production any coach would be proud of from a reserve rook, especially against the tall and athletic frontline in Orlando. If he continues to put up performances like this when the Dubs call his number, he could be an integral piece to Golden State’s future.