 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trayce Jackson-Davis shines for Warriors in career-high in minutes played

TJD filled in rather nicely for Draymond Green against the Orlando Magic.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

When Draymond Green got booted out of the Golden State Warriors’ big-time victory on the second night of a back-to-back on the road against the Orlando Magic, there was a void at center that needed to be quickly filled in Green’s absence.

Kevon Looney has normally been the guy to fill those shoes, and the trusty rotational big man played just under 15 minutes to help steady the ship without Green. But the other veteran big Dario Saric caught a Did Not Play - Coach’s decision, leaving plenty of minutes for another Warrior to step up.

And the rookie Trayce-Jackson Davis did just that, playing a career high 33 minutes. He was a +5 plus/minus in his time on the court, shooting 4-of-8 from the field to score 8 points. He also added a mighty 14 rebounds, along with 3 assists, with a block and a steal.

That’s the kind of production any coach would be proud of from a reserve rook, especially against the tall and athletic frontline in Orlando. If he continues to put up performances like this when the Dubs call his number, he could be an integral piece to Golden State’s future.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind