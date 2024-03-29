Warriors News:

Steve Kerr: “Draymond knows he’s a grown man. He's got to handle his own business. Any mention of Steph being culpable is just ridiculous. The way Steph has carried our franchise represented our franchise for 15 years. It’s absolutely ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/yL19Mrvnd2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 28, 2024

“It just can’t happen,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show” podcast Thursday. “I said what I said. I deserved to be kicked out at that point. If I’m all the way honest with y’all, kind of was trying to turn my body and angle it to go to the bench, but I said what I said a little too soon before angling my body. ... But, yeah, it just can’t happen.”

Curry typically keeps his emotions — other than his competitive fury and contagious joy — well hidden. Tucked safely inside the Curry brand. Behind the polish and professionalism. Beneath perspective. The Warriors’ point guard has the patience of a turtle raised by elephants in a monastery, so it takes quite a bit to wrestle those emotions to the surface. Especially live. Especially publicly. Yet, Wednesday in Orlando, his suppression mechanism cracked. At the 8:24 mark of the first quarter, before sweat beads fully formed on foreheads, Green, the anchor of the Warriors’ defense, was banished to the locker room. Ejected after earning two technical fouls. A tough call by referee Ray Acosta sparked Green’s ire. And Green, once again, let his fire burn too hot, until it nearly incinerated what remained of his team’s hopes.

“He won us the game tonight – plain and simple,” Curry said. “I’m just proud of the way he took that challenge on, that he was assertive and aggressive. Whether he makes or misses shots, I could (not) care less. It’s just the ability for him to just be aggressive and take the shots that he knows he can take, put the pressure on the room, he’s knocking down 3s. Like everything. He had the whole bag working tonight.” Wiggins scored Golden State’s first eight points of the fourth quarter and stayed on the floor for all 12 minutes, producing 13 points and three rebounds before punctuating the evening with a block inside the final minute. He finished with a team-high 23 points, adding six rebounds and two blocks while posting a plus-12 over 35 minutes. “Just trying to stay aggressive, trying to do whatever I can to get over the hump and get this win,” Wiggins said on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Postgame Live” shortly after the win. “We’re desperate. We need every win we can get.”

.@Money23Green reacts to Tari Eason's Rockets celebrating a big moment pic.twitter.com/jtMzZlWAtg — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 28, 2024

NBA News:

“I will continue to work with Marc, Alex and the rest of the ownership group to ensure our teams have the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels on and off the court,” said Taylor. “The Timberwolves and Lynx are no longer for sale.”

On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 18:30 mark), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained George and the Clippers are “apart” in their contract talks. “Now, they can’t sign [James] Harden to an extension during the season,” Windhorst said. “That’s not permitted by his style of contract. So that’s not a surprise nothing’s happened there. But it’s now been three months, give or take, and there’s been no agreement on Paul George and the word in the NBA is that they’re apart. It’s not like, let’s have a big problem. They’re apart.”

Sources: Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball – out since Jan. 26 with ankle injury – will miss the remainder of the season as he continues rehab. Ball averaged a career high 23.9 points in 22 games this season. pic.twitter.com/eZhQkJzSV5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

This is also a great month for celebrations as the Bay’s basketball team has multiple players who had birthdays in March. Usman Garuba, a two-way developmental player for the Dubs was born on March 6th. Draymond Green, the team’s fiery heartbeat and defensive anchor, was born March 4th. Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest basketball player in the world, was born March 14th. And now on March 28th, it’s time to celebrate the birthday of a guy who was one the best players in Warriors franchise history before Curry was even born. That’s right, let’s give a shout out to NBA Champion and Hall-of-Famer, Rick Barry!

Kevon Looney 15 minutes, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block, 2 fouls, 2-for-2 shooting, 100.0% TS, +3 For the second night in a row, Looney was pressed into action, this time because of Green’s ejection. And my goodness did he quickly remind us that he’s still a very talented and hard-working basketball player. Looney’s lack of minutes say more about the state of the roster than about his abilities. Games like this keep us from taking him for granted; I doubt the Dubs win the game if Looney doesn’t step in. Grade: A-

A tweet to end the week:

.@KingJames and @jj_redick discuss one of the hardest actions to guard: the Warriors post splits.



Watch Episode 2: https://t.co/HlorOT0sWV pic.twitter.com/po0vvNswUW — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) March 27, 2024

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.