How to watch Warriors at Hornets

The Golden State Warriors travel out east to visit the Charlotte Hornets for another Friday night road matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 PM PT in Charlotte and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State moved to 2-1 during this five-game road trip after an impressive 101-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. They responded to adversity at every turn, including before the game even began, as starting power forward and the Warriors third-leading scorer, Jonathan Kuminga, was ruled out with knee soreness. Then, their starting front court would further be compromised just minutes into the first quarter of the game as Draymond Green got himself ejected after receiving two technical fouls while arguing with an official.

Draymond picked up two technicals and was ejected after having words with the ref pic.twitter.com/tn2muDIXGo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

However, despite these obstacles, the Warriors rallied back and competed hard against a good Orlando team that is a legit playoff team in the East. Andrew Wiggins really stepped up and showed off his two-way ceiling on both ends of the floor as he finished the night with a team-high 23 points. Of course, when it came time to put the game to bed, it was none other than Stephen Curry who hit the dagger “Night, Night” three to put the game away.

STEPH SAYS “NIGHT NIGHT” TO THE MAGIC AFTER DAGGER pic.twitter.com/a50EojxSlx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

Steph kicked a chair after his dagger three pic.twitter.com/tlvJvvcwG1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight, the Warriors get a favorable matchup against a Hornets team whose 18-54 record is currently the fourth-worst record in the NBA. It’s been a rough season for Charlotte as they rank in the bottom three in both offensive and defensive rating, while also owning the league’s worst overall net rating at -10.8.

A big reason for these struggles is the multitude of injuries the team has suffered throughout the season. The most prominent among them being All-Star point guard, LaMelo Ball, who was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

Sources: Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball – out since Jan. 26 with ankle injury – will miss the remainder of the season as he continues rehab. Ball averaged a career high 23.9 points in 22 games this season. pic.twitter.com/eZhQkJzSV5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2024

While it’s already a lost season for the Hornets, the Warriors, on the other hand, still have plenty to play for as they fight to keep their postseason aspirations alive in the West. They remain one game ahead of a confident Houston Rockets team feeling the momentum from their current 10-game winning streak.

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

Although the Warriors do own the tiebreaker over the Rockets this season, a win tonight will go a long way towards keeping them at a distance for the final play-in spot, especially given the winnable matchup against a Hornets team that has lost five of their last six games.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Hornets: Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards

How to watch Regular Season Game #73

Who: Golden State Warriors (38 - 34) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18 - 54)

When: Friday, March 29th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)