The Golden State Warriors are looking to build on a sensational — and let’s be honest, surprising — sweep through Florida, crushing the Miami Heat on Tuesday and grinding out a short-handed win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Now they have an easier matchup, which hopefully they don’t blow: a road game against the 18-54 Charlotte Hornets.

The Dubs might not be at full strength, but they’re still in better health than the Hornets. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (left knee soreness)

JK was also questionable on Wednesday, and ended up sitting out that game. Between that and Draymond Green’s early ejection, the Warriors played almost the entire game without their starting frontcourt. Kuminga has become one of the team’s best players, so hopefully he’s good to go.

Questionable — Dario Šarić (right knee soreness)

Between the emergence of Trayce Jackson-Davis and the team’s decision to play small, Šarić — a huge contributor early in the season — has fallen out of the rotation. The floor-spacing big man hasn’t played in the last four games, and has only played three times in the last 11 games ... totaling about 16 minutes of garbage time. He could end up being in the rotation again at some point, but first things first: heal up, Dario!

Hornets

Out — LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy)

If you haven’t been following the NBA closely this year, the Hornets young star is out for the season, and hasn’t played in two months. He’s one of the bright and exciting stars of the sport, who made the All-Star Game as a 20-year old, but injuries have limited him to just 58 games over the last two seasons. Hopefully he can get fully healthy next year.

Out — Seth Curry (right ankle sprain)

There will be no Curry-on-Curry matchup tonight, though Steph and Seth’s father, Dell, will be on broadcasting duties for the Hornets.

Out — Cody Martin (left ankle sprain)

Speaking of brothers missing games, three days after facing Martin’s twin, Caleb, the Warriors won’t get the pleasure of facing Cody.

Out — Mark Williams (low back injury recovery)

Williams only played 19 games this year before hurting his back, and it seems like it will cost him the rest of the season. He had a strong rookie season last year, so hopefully he’s in full health for the 2024-25 season.

Probable — Davis Bertāns (nose fracture)

Playing through a nose fracture. NBA players are tougher than you or I.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!