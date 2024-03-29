Preview: Warriors take on Hornets in Charlotte

The Golden State Warriors have had a season full of ups and downs, highs and lows, successes and shenanigans. And as we entire the final stretch of the season, the Dubs are hard pressed to win out to stay relevant for the play-in tournament. They’re currently clinging to the 10th seed with the Houston Rockets hungrily chasing them down in the standings.

In order for the Warriors to stave off those hungry young upstarts, they’ll have to battle their way through the Charlotte Hornets. The last time these two teams met, the Dubs prevailed 97-84 in a game that featured Stephen Curry and his father Dell (announcer for the Hornets) and his brother Seth (Charlotte player). Now they’ll all meet in Charlotte, where the Curry family was raised.

Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets

March 29th, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric are both out for the Warriors today in Charlotte. Second straight missed game for Kuminga with what is listed as left knee soreness. Steve Kerr called it tendinitis bothering him. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 29, 2024

The Hornets have a record of 18-54 and are strugging without Lamelo Ball, their alleged franchise savior who is out for the season with injury:

LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season as he continues to rehab from his right ankle injury. Ball has not played since Jan. 27 for the Hornets, who’ve been eliminated from postseason competition.

For those who rued the day that the Warriors drafted James Wiseman over Ball in the 2020 draft, at least they can take solace that neither player is having a big on court impact on their teams right now.

The Warriors are 18-19 on the road, which is a far cry from their golden dominance of years past away from the friendly confines of their Bay Area stadium. The Dubs have also had a penchant for blowing games to losing teams in a way that has been maddening for Dub Nation.

This game should be easy on paper....but the games aren’t won on paper folks!