Gui Santos assigned to Santa Cruz Warriors

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game in Charlotte tonight, Warriors PR announced that the team had sent Gui Santos back to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Although Santos has stood out for the Warriors this season, he sees more playing time with the Santa Cruz Warriors and will have a chance to get some more in-game experience ahead of a likely Golden State play-in run.

The Santa Cruz Warriors currently sit at 8th of 15 teams in the Western Conference. Funnily enough, they sit just behind the South Bay Lakers in the standings, much like their NBA equivalent sits just 1.5 games out from the Los Angeles Lakers after a win tonight in Charlotte.

For the SC Warriors, Santos is averaging 14.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game. He has been an integral part of their team this season when not playing for Golden State.

The SC Warriors face off against the Rip City Remix tomorrow night in Portland for their final regular season game. The G League playoffs begin on April 2nd. Six teams from the East and six teams from the West will make the G League playoffs, so a Santa Cruz playoff run doesn’t look likely. Regardless, Santos will be ready for a Golden State play-in run, if they decide to call him back up to the NBA.