How to watch Warriors at Celtics

The Golden State Warriors finish off their four-game road trip with a primetime Sunday afternoon matchup against the Boston Celtics. The game will be played at 12:30 PM PT in Boston and can be watched on ABC.

Previously with the Warriors:

Despite some undesirable circumstances, Golden State was able to defeat the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, 120-105. In addition to the game being the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, it was made even more strenuous due to the team plane having mechanical issues which delayed their arrival in Toronto to the morning of the matchup. Although they had every reason to come out sluggish —which they did — the Warriors turned up the intensity in the second half, outscoring the Raptors 59-41. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr called it the worst travel circumstances he’s ever experienced in the NBA.

"Last night was brutal, that's the worst travel circumstances I've ever been involved with in the NBA."



Kerr on the Warriors travel issues getting from New York to Toronto

What to watch for tonight:

The Celtics are an NBA-best 47-12 this season and enter Sunday’s game with a 10-game winning streak. Although they’re still led by the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, what makes them more dynamic this year are the acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. The duo added elite rim protection and perimeter defense to Boston’s starting lineup, upgrading them to a top three defense in the league this season.

Asked Luka Doncic about the difficulty of breaking down a Celtics defense for an entire game with many on-ball defensive options to bring into an action to switch.



"That's why they're the No. 1 or No. 2 defense in the NBA. They have offense and defense. I think that's the best… pic.twitter.com/0svSccVMGf — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the Warriors are riding a nice streak of their own. They have won their last eight road games in a row, tying Boston for the longest road winning streak in the league this season. During that span, Golden State is averaging 123.6 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from the three-point line. Although they enter the final game of this current road trip a bit undermanned, the Warriors have proven they can win big games in Boston before and will look to do it again to keep their road winning streak alive.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

How to watch Regular Season Game #60

Who: Golden State Warriors (32 - 27) vs. Boston Celtics (47 - 12)

When: Sunday, March 3rd, at 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)