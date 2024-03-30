 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andrew Wiggins is giving a major boost to Warriors playoff hopes

Two-Way Wiggs is back!

By Daniel Hardee
Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have a few wild cards to play as they fight for play-in/postseason contention. Sure, we all know Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players of all time and you can pretty much pencil him in to destroy a team on any given night. And we know that Klay Thompson, while not quite the supernova force he was before his devastating leg injuries, can still have a shooting night so hot that he demoralizes the opponent.

Don’t forget that Jonathan Kuminga, third on the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game, is coming into his own and is still a relatively unknown commodity in the postseason. He could have a series of breakout performances in the next couple weeks that cement him as the cream of the crop of Golden State’s two-timeline dreams.

But I’d be remiss to not mention a former #1 overall pick turned All-Star and champion, Mr. Andrew Wiggins. This is the guy with the size, wingspan, and athleticism to be an absolute terror for other teams to account for when he’s locked in.

After an up-and-down season where Wiggins actually came off the bench a few times because he wasn’t providing a spark with the starters, he’s coming on strong to end the year. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 47% shooting from the field, 40% shooting from beyond the arc. He’s also playing some strong defense that’s making the Dubs more stout against opposing offenses.

Last night he had 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in the Golden State win over the Charlotte Hornets. Per Stat Head, this is only the second time in his career that he’s had reached a 20-8-8 stat line.

