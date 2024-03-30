Andrew Wiggins is giving a major boost to Warriors playoff hopes

The Golden State Warriors have a few wild cards to play as they fight for play-in/postseason contention. Sure, we all know Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players of all time and you can pretty much pencil him in to destroy a team on any given night. And we know that Klay Thompson, while not quite the supernova force he was before his devastating leg injuries, can still have a shooting night so hot that he demoralizes the opponent.

Don’t forget that Jonathan Kuminga, third on the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game, is coming into his own and is still a relatively unknown commodity in the postseason. He could have a series of breakout performances in the next couple weeks that cement him as the cream of the crop of Golden State’s two-timeline dreams.

But I’d be remiss to not mention a former #1 overall pick turned All-Star and champion, Mr. Andrew Wiggins. This is the guy with the size, wingspan, and athleticism to be an absolute terror for other teams to account for when he’s locked in.

Andrew Wiggins this season ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gzRFqdK79k — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2024

After an up-and-down season where Wiggins actually came off the bench a few times because he wasn’t providing a spark with the starters, he’s coming on strong to end the year. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 47% shooting from the field, 40% shooting from beyond the arc. He’s also playing some strong defense that’s making the Dubs more stout against opposing offenses.

Warriors have won three straight on the back of their defense. Held the Heat, Magic and Hornets to 92, 93 and 97 points, all on the road (where they’ve been better). Had defensive quarters of 11, 17, 17 and 20 points in the three games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2024

Last night he had 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in the Golden State win over the Charlotte Hornets. Per Stat Head, this is only the second time in his career that he’s had reached a 20-8-8 stat line.