Draymond Green said he and his Golden State Warriors teammates need to take care of their own business down the stretch, and that he “doesn’t give a damn about” the Houston Rockets. But he did give a damn when Tari Eason posted an Instagram story celebrating the Rockets’ win streak, and inviting the Warriors to “come to play-ay-ay.”

Second-year forward Tari Eason posted a video after Houston won their tenth straight game, quoting the classic film, “The Warriors.” The Rockets have since won an 11th straight game, remaining one game behind Golden State for tenth place in the Western Conference.

In the film, Luther, leader of New York City gang the Rogues, clinks beer bottles together while urging rival gang the Warriors to come out of hiding and fight him at Coney Island. (SPOILER ALERT) It doesn’t go well for Luther.

Green thinks it won’t go well for Eason either. On “The Draymond Green Show,” the Warriors’ defensive/podcasting ace took issue with Eason’s social media activity.

.@Money23Green reacts to Tari Eason's Rockets celebrating a big moment pic.twitter.com/jtMzZlWAtg — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 28, 2024

“Why would he come out and make a video telling the Warriors to come and play?” Green asked. “Everyone in Houston had a heart attack when he did that.”

Green explained that after the Warriors defeated the Rockets in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, Houston players should be hesitant to talk trash. “When you lose, it’s tough to talk.”

Of course, Eason only joined the Rockets last season. He might not care what happened to the James Harden-era Rockets teams, since there’s not a single player left in Houston from even the 2019-20 team, much less the 2017-18 squad. Jae’Sean Tate is the longest-tenured Rocket, and he was drafted in 2020.

Green’s been an open admirer of Eason’s game for some time. When Jamal Crawford asked him, “Who could be the next generation of you?” Green was quick to name Eason.

But Green’s main issue was that provoking the Warriors puts pressure on his own teammates, who honestly do not seem to be having trouble winning no matter he does on social media. Eason has been out since January 1 with a leg injury, and is likely out for the season recovering from surgery where doctors inserted a rod in his leg.

“I am a little surprised that he hasn’t played in a game since January 1st,” Green said, “It’s kind of tough to come out yelling, ‘Come out and play’ and you’re not going to play.”

Of course, Green has been an expert in not playing this season. He’s been suspended for 17 games, been ejected from four others, and missed four more with injuries. It’s kind of tough to come out podcasting about beating the Rockets when you keep missing games.

Perhaps Green was critical because he sees so much of himself in Eason. A talented defensive player who trash talks other NBA teams on social media, but often can’t stay on the court himself? Seeing Eason yelling and making wild faces on Instagram reminded Green too much of looking in a mirror.

But the time for talking will end by Thursday, when the Warriors play the Rockets in Houston. They’re already calling it the “Luther vs. Swan” battle of the 2023-24 season. Get your three empty beer bottles ready now!