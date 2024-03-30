Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Warriors in blocks this season

Hey is Trayce Jackson-Davis the steal of the 2023 draft? The young big man for the Golden State Warriors is looking like a real factor as the team tries to snatch a postseason berth.

Check this out: since the Warriors’ dynasty began in the 2014-2015 championship season, there’s been 17 players who have suited up for the franchise and collected at least 60 blocks in a season. With 3 blocks in his last contest, Jackson-Davis officially has 62 on the year. The funny thing is that he’s only done it in 59 games, which ties Marquese Chriss for fewest games played to reach that mark during the dynastic timespan.

Trayce Jackson-Davis tonight:



18 PTS

8 REB

3 BLK

9-13 FG



Leading the Warriors in blocks this season. pic.twitter.com/s6jStVXtPq — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 30, 2024

You know, TJD kinda reminds me of Chriss’ pick-and-roll finishing ability, confident ballhandling on dribble handoffs, and rim rattling athleticism. TJD is finishing above the rim with confidence while vigorously contesting any would be shot attempts in the paint.

Speaking of that PNR finishing, Jackson-Davis is showing a preternatural ability to use timing, footwork, and patience when he catches the ball diving towards the rim. On multiple occasions he caught Hornets defenders out of position and scored with only a phone booth sized area to navigate. THAT’S REAL BIG MAN BASKETBALL FROM THE ROOK! JUST LIKE HIS DADDY DALE DAVIS!

Watching him operate around the elite basketball IQ of hall-of-fame point guards like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul is a true treat. They do what it takes to checkmate the defense into compromising positions, and Jackson-Davis is in the right place at the right time to punish the opposition for not accounting for him.

He’s also showing signs of a passing game as a secondary ball handler out of the PNR that can find cutting teammates or shooters in the corner. Keep it up young fella, the sky is the limit for a Warrior big man who can play within the system.