Preview: Warriors take on Spurs with play-in prospects on the line

The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity today to maintain their treacherous hold on the 10th spot out West with not even a month left in the regular season to go. If they can dispatch of the San Antonio Spurs in Texas, they’ll keep another Texas team at bay in the standings.

The Houston Rockets are salivating over the opportunity to chase down the Warriors and knock them out of play-in tournament contention, and they’re only one game behind in the standings.

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

March 31st, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Warriors have won two out of the three contests they’ve had so far against San Antonio, and they say that two outta three ain’t bad! The Spurs have a fascinating prospect in the 7-foot-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama, who is probably gonna take that rookie of the year award despite the strong efforts of Golden State’s first year players Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

He’s currently averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game, with a little over 3 blocks!

OH HE’S THROWING BALLS INTO THE CROWD NOW HUH?!

Let’s see if the Warriors throw some basketballs in the crowd tonight!