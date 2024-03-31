Preview: Warriors take on Spurs with play-in prospects on the line

The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity today to maintain their treacherous hold on the 10th spot out West with not even a month left in the regular season to go. If they can dispatch of the San Antonio Spurs in Texas, they’ll keep another Texas team at bay in the standings.
The Houston Rockets are salivating over the opportunity to chase down the Warriors and knock them out of play-in tournament contention, and they’re only one game behind in the standings.
Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
March 31st, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT
Road trip finale— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2024
GSW at SAS
4pm PT
The Warriors have won two out of the three contests they’ve had so far against San Antonio, and they say that two outta three ain’t bad! The Spurs have a fascinating prospect in the 7-foot-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama, who is probably gonna take that rookie of the year award despite the strong efforts of Golden State’s first year players Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
He’s currently averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game, with a little over 3 blocks!
Victor Wembanyama has hit another important milestone in his young NBA career: his first major fine.
The NBA announced Sunday that the San Antonio Spurs rookie has been fined $25,000 for throwing the basketball into the stands against the New York Knicks. His only previous fine was $2,000 for a technical foul for bouncing the ball over his head in frustration.
The Spurs and Knicks faced off Friday, a 130-126 overtime win for San Antonio. As the clock ran out, Wembanyama hugged the ball with both arms, appearing to try to keep it away from the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson. Then he tossed the ball to the Spurs home crowd.
OH HE’S THROWING BALLS INTO THE CROWD NOW HUH?!
Let’s see if the Warriors throw some basketballs in the crowd tonight!
