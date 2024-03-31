How to watch Warriors at Spurs

The Golden State Warriors finish off a week-long road trip with a trip down south to Texas as they take on the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 4:00PM PT in San Antonio and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors moved to 3-1 on this road trip after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, 115-97. Despite playing without their second and third leading scorers in Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors’ offense did what they were supposed to do and scored all over a struggling Hornets team.

Stephen Curry led the way with 23 points and found secondary scoring support from the rest of the roster as well. In total, five Golden State players scored in the double digits, including Moses Moody, who continues to shine whenever his number is called despite any semblance of a consistent role.

Moody finished with 15 points off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including four three-pointers. After the game, 19-year veteran and future hall-of-fame point guard Chris Paul had some very high praise for the Warriors’ young player.

"He's one of my favorite teammates in my whole career."



Moody's "stay-ready" mentality has blown CP3 away pic.twitter.com/42arpzOfSI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

On Sunday, the Warriors will play the Spurs for the fourth and final time this year. Golden State currently owns the season series 2-1 after beating them in San Antonio earlier this month, 112-102. Although Curry didn’t play in that game as he was still recovering from his ankle injury, his rookie teammate, Trayce Jackson-Davis, made sure his own presence was felt after throwing down one of the best dunks of the season on the Spurs’ prized, number-one overall pick, Victor Wembanyama.

Getting posterized by Jackson-Davis aside, the generational prospect, Wembanyama, has lived up to the hype in his rookie season. He leads the Spurs in almost every major statistical category, averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game.

Wembanyama is a dominant force for them on the defensive side of the floor. His 223 blocks this season is by far the most in the NBA with the second closest being Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgrem at 175. Even when he is not blocking shots, the threat of his 8-foot wingspan is enough to make opposing offenses think twice before attempting seemingly easy shots at the rim.

both grizzlies players on a fastbreak choose to not attempt a layup because of Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/gp1ftsf5Wc — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) March 23, 2024

Wembanyama will be a problem for this Warriors team that is one of the smallest in the NBA. Having said that, Golden State has been playing well recently, especially on the defensive side of the floor, where they’ve held opposing teams under 100 points in the past three games. They’ll look to keep that momentum rolling tonight, and hopefully, bring a four-game winning streak back to the Chase Center where they will play again on Tuesday.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Julian Campagnie, Victor Wembanyama

How to watch Regular Season Game #74

Who: Golden State Warriors (39 - 34) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18 - 56)

When: Sunday, March 31st, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)