Rockets finally lose; fall 2 games behind Warriors for 10th seed

Wait the Houston Rockets are capable of losing a game?! I know that sounds like a silly question considering they’ve got a record of 38-36, which is pretty mid. But you gotta think about what they’ve been up recently. At one point their season looked to be on the brink of sliding off into the deep good night known as the offseason, missing the play-in tournament and a shot at the big time in the postseason.

Instead, they ripped off 11 straight victories, a tremendous accomplishment considering star prized prospect Alperen Sengun is out for the season with a severe right ankle injury. In his absence Jalen Green, the #2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has been balling out of control and inspiring his teammates. That includes the veteran guard Fred VanVleet who testified, “He’s been carrying us pretty much since the All-Star break. We trust him and want to keep giving him the ball in his spots and letting him create. He can get hot.”

Sengun injury was a blessing in disguise. The leap has been taken the boy is ready now https://t.co/UQ6xTy27pL — Jerrell (@YeahDroooo) March 28, 2024

Maybe that’s why it took the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic making underhand shots from the frickin‘ three-point line to finally give Houston their most recent L Sunday night:

LUKA UNDERHAND SHOT FROM THE 3-POINT LINE



How. pic.twitter.com/zTa8KaKytW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2024

Thanks Dallas. Thanks for knocking those hungry young upstarts two games back behind the Warriors in the standings, baby. Dub Nation will repay you the best way they know, booing the hell out of your team when your Luka and his guys visit Chase Center on Tuesday night.

And Houston, the Dubs will be seeing you on your home court two nights after battling the Mavericks. CAN’T WAIT!

Big home game coming up with the Mavs on Tuesday. Going to be a challenge but hopefully Kuminga returns. Mavs and Warriors have the two longest winning streaks in the West (7 games and 4 games respectively). By us winning & the Rockets losing, it gives us a 2 game lead over them. pic.twitter.com/B0HKn8XCvb — вяуαηт (@bryant_gotgame) April 1, 2024

Warriors win, Rockets lose. Good day — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 1, 2024